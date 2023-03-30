John Wick: Chapter 4 Star Keanu Reeves Gave the Stunt Crew a Hilarious Gift

John Wick: Chapter 4 hit theaters over the weekend, and it's already a fan-favorite of the franchise. Not only did it have the best opening of all four John Wick films, but it is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 94% critics score after 287 reviews and a 94% audience score after 2,500+ reviews. The movie sees the return of Keanu Reeves in the titular role, and the actor continues to be one of the most beloved people in Hollywood. In the past, Reeves has given some great gifts to the John Wick stunt team, and his latest present is pretty hilarious. According to The New York Times interview with fight coordinator Jeremy Marinas and director Chad Stahelski, Reeves gave each member of the stunt crew a t-shirt with the number of times they were killed in the movie. According to the report, many of the stunt people were re-used in the film, which means some died more than 20 times each.

"It's like, of course that's what you want," Marinas said about the moment Stahelski told him about the already-iconic scene that features Reeves fighting up and down the 222 flight of stairs leading to the Sacré-Coeur Basilica. The moment included 35 stunt workers, which means some of them had to die more than once. "You want 100 guys falling down the stairs and you want me to make every reaction and fall different. Of course you do. It was like we were just another day at work."

"We all know how hard it is just to walk up stairs when we don't want to," Marinas continued. "Just to think about how well Keanu – not John Wick – Keanu was able to do shooting upwards while stepping. It's hard enough to be a marksman on flat ground."

"That look John Wick gives when he looks at his watch and actually looks up the staircase, I think that's maybe 50 percent John Wick and 50 percent Keanu Reeves going, 'Ugh, Stahelski did it to me again,'" Stahelski added. "You got to suffer. That's what's fun about John Wick. He suffers and he keeps going."

What's Next For John Wick?

Considering the ending of John Wick: Chapter 4, it's unclear if Reeves and Stahelski will be making another film. The fourth movie was originally supposed to open in 2021 before the pandemic set back production. Not only was the movie pushed back, but the folks behind the scenes also had to alter their original plan to film the fourth and fifth movies together. However, Reeves will be playing John Wick again in the upcoming spinoff film, Ballerina.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is now playing in theaters.