John Wick: Chapter 3 to Knock Avengers: Endgame Out of Top Spot at the Box Office

It looks like nothing can stand in John Wick‘s way, not even the assembled power of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Avengers: Endgame will finally be knocked off the top spot at the box office after a record-setting three weeks. And it’s surprising that another sequel is dominating theaters, especially when it’s the R-rated John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.

A new report from Deadline indicates that John Wick: Chapter 3 is set to make at least $55 million in it’s opening weekend, tracking to beat Avengers: Endgame‘s $30 million projection. Not bad for the third film in a franchise, one that has continued to pick up momentum with each new installment.

The first John Wick movie debuted to $14.4 million at the box office, which tracks for a brand new, R-rated IP. But the buzz from that movie mounted into the release of the sequel, which opened to $30.4 million.

John Wick: Chapter 3 is set to improve on those numbers, and it’s set to make $25 million on Friday alone with $5.9 million coming from Thursday previews. All of these numbers indicate that Keanu Reeves has returned to the top of the action genre in Hollywood, with the John Wick franchise likely to continue for a long time.

Director Chad Stahelski teased that they already have plans for future films in the works, and based on the box office success of John Wick: Chapter 3, it’s only a matter of time before the work starts.

“[John Wick 1] was difficult because we didn’t understand what we wanted to do, quite,” Stahelski explained. “Number 2, we had to map up a whole world we didn’t think of before. 3, how do we expand and get the audience something creative, not just bigger and cooler. Number 4, I’m certain, will be more difficult.”

And fans can expect Reeves to stick around as well, as the actor admitted that he’s in it so long as the fans continue to support the franchise.

“As far as my legs can take me,” Reeves said to GQ when he was asked if he’d continue with the franchise. “As far as the audience wants to go.”

Fans can see John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum in theaters now.