Keanu Reeves' Stunt Double for John Wick Confirms He's Just As Great As Everyone Believes

Is there any actor purer than Keanu Reeves? The man known for playing Neo in The Matrix and the titular character in John Wick is often praised for being kind, and we love when more stories pour in about him. Recently, Jeremy Fry, who performed the car stunts and served as Reeves’ stunt double for all of the John Wick films, spoke to Metro UK about the movies. He also opened up about Reeves and revealed that the actor is just as great as we all thought.

"He is a giver, he is selfless, he works tirelessly, " Fry shared. "Every good thing you’ve heard about him is 110% true." Fry went on to explain that Reeves was often self-critical because getting stunts right was important to him. While filming John Wick 2, Fry and Reeves bonded over their shared love for motorcycles. Fry revealed, "He goes, 'Hey, how would you like to go to Laguna Seca?' and when Keanu Reeves asks you if you wanna go pretty much anywhere, you say yes.’" He added, "Turns out he had rented Laguna Seca, which is a very well-known popular racetrack in California, and he rented it for two days, private rental, there were about eighty of his friends and people he knew. There were celebrities there, people from different industries there, a huge cross-section of people. He put us up in local hotels, he catered breakfast, lunch, dinners." He recalled, "That was a very special time for me for many different reasons."

We love to hear it! As for the upcoming John Wick: Chapter 4, the film's director recently teased some major action in the new film. “There’s a couple things. I like thematics. Obviously, you can see the influences of the old Westerns and the old Samurai films. All the Arthurian tales for chivalry and all that kind of stuff, back to that,” Chad Stahelski shared. “We had a couple of overlapping thematics, and I stripped it down to the bare essentials. And there were two action sequences that we had really kind of conceived, but we just didn’t have room for them. So, we pulled them from the movie. And I’d like to think that 90 percent of what I pulled, there’s a place in John Wick 4 that I can definitely reinsert them.”

