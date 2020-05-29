John Wick 4 Director Teases Major Action Sequences for the Sequel

✖

John Wick 4’s director is teasing some major action sequences of the sequel. Chad Stahelski told The Hollywood Reporter that he has been keeping some of his cards close to the vest ahead of Part 4. Filmmakers will often have ideas that sound amazing but never see the light of day. Luckily for John Wick fans, Stahelski has found some spaces for the scrapped set pieces in the next iteration of the series. The fact that the director has singled those two moments as being worthy of revisiting should be enough to start some hype. Not that the fans aren’t already looking forward to another couple of John Wick laying waste to any and all challengers.

“There’s a couple things. I like thematics. Obviously, you can see the influences of the old Westerns and the old Samurai films. All the Arthurian tales for chivalry and all that kind of stuff, back to that,” he began. “We had a couple of overlapping thematics, and I stripped it down to the bare essentials. And there were two action sequences that we had really kind of conceived, but we just didn’t have room for them. So, we pulled them from the movie. And I’d like to think that 90 percent of what I pulled, there’s a place in John Wick 4 that I can definitely reinsert them.”

Comicbook.com caught up with Derek Kolstad recently to discuss the upcoming films. The writer believes that this train will ride as long as Reeves will allow. But, don’t be surprised if there are only a couple more installments.

"I think the other thing, too, is to his [Keanu Reeves'] credit and to his career, he's done very few sequels," Kolstad explained. "He found something very special in John Wick that is very important to him, that is both spoken and unspoken. I don't know how many more there will be, but I think the plan right now is, at the very least, four to five."

"The idea being if we can... Shoehorn is the wrong word. It's very negative, but if you can look at Chapter 4 and go, 'Is it one long movie, or do you take your time, let it breathe, be its own creature as four and five?' I think that's where he would be incredibly happy,” the writer added. “He's taken ownership of this character. He's made it his own in the best ways possible, and so it isn't a matter of deferring to a guy like Keanu. It's a matter of all of us excited to play again."

