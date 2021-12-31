Johnny Depp Reportedly Eyeing New Projects Following Pirates of the Caribbean Rebuff

✖

Johnny Depp is reportedly eyeing new projects following the Pirates of the Caribbean ouster at Disney. Daniel Richtman talked about how the megastar has shifted his focus toward lower budget projects. Depp is looking for more money as the case between him and his ex-wife Amber Heard continues on. A lot of fans are upset that the Pirates star has been under this much scrutiny. The civil suit has played out largely in the media, and those legal fees can be expensive. Even for a giant star like Depp, you’re going to need to keep that money coming in somehow. Without that giant Disney gig, it’s going to be interesting to see what big project will take him on. It is worth noting that the actor will not be aboard the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find them in the next film. It remains unclear what medium sized project would be willing to make that gamble until the court case resolves itself.

Depp actually reached out to the fans to show his appreciation. He also decided to address the Warner Bros. situation head on. It was unclear if he was asked to leave or if the pressure caused him to be let go. The Pirates star acquiesced to the request from management in order to avoid any more ugliness.

"In light of recent events, I would like to make the following short statement. Firstly, I'd like to thank everybody who has gifted me with their support and loyalty. I have been humbled and moved by your many messages of love and concern, particularly over the last few days. Secondly, I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request.”

“Finally, I wish to say this. The surreal judgement of the court in the U.K. will not change my fight to tell the truth and I confirm that I plan to appeal. My resolve remains strong and I intend to prove that the allegations against me are false. My life and career will not be defined by this moment in time. Thank you for reading. Sincerely, Johnny Depp."

