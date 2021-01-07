Pirates Of The Caribbean Star Johnny Depp's Home Broken Into

✖

Johnny Depp's Hollywood Hills home was broken into over the weekend according to police and while the suspect fled the scene before police arrived, a suspect was apprehended shortly after the break-in triggered the home's alarm system. According to TMZ's law enforcement sources, a woman broke into Depp's home and triggered the alarm system, causing the police to be called. After the alarm kicked in she left the premises, but police say they found her nearby, and they also say that she is connected to another recent burglary. The police haven't revealed any stolen items from Depp's home, and the investigation is still ongoing at this time.

At least Depp wasn't home for the event and the security system worked as intended. Depp hasn't commented on the event at this time.

Depp did recently share a holiday message to fans as 2020 drew to a close, taking to Instagram to share a photo with the caption "This year has been so hard for so many. Here's to a better time ahead. Happy Holidays, everyone! My love and respect to you all. Eternally, JD. X"

In November Depp announced that he had resigned from the Fantastic Beasts franchise at the request of Warner Bros, and you can read his full statement on his departure below.

"In light of recent events, I would like to make the following short statement. Firstly, I'd like to thank everybody who has gifted me with their support and loyalty. I have been humbled and moved by your many messages of love and concern, particularly over the last few days. Secondly, I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request.

Finally, I wish to say this. The surreal judgement of the court in the U.K. will not change my fight to tell the truth and I confirm that I plan to appeal. My resolve remains strong and I intend to prove that the allegations against me are false. My life and career will not be defined by this moment in time. Thank you for reading. Sincerely, Johnny Depp."

Warner Bros. released their own statement afterwards, saying "Johnny Depp will depart the Fantastic Beasts franchise. We thank Johnny for his work on the films to date. Fantastic Beasts 3 is currently in production, and the role of Gellert Grindelwald will be recast. The film will debut in theaters worldwide in the summer of 2022."