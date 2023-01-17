Ryan Reynolds Addresses if Wolverine and Deadpool Will Follow Joker Into Musical Genre

With Hugh Jackman being known for his musical performances in The Greatest Showman and in Broadway's The Music Man and Ryan Reynolds' recent film Spirited in the awards mix for its song-and-dance number "Good Afternoon", it's no surprise that Marvel fans are curious if the eagerly anticipated Deadpool 3 might go the Joker route and sing and dance its way into the musical genre. However, according to Reynolds fans might not want to be too set on the idea of Deadpool and Wolverine having their musical moment.

Speaking with Deadline, Reynolds said "we'll see" when it comes to Deadpool 3 heading into musical territory, though he also had a joke about it potentially being a little difficult to sing given a certain situation.

"I don't know," Reynolds said. "I would have trouble singing as I'm gargling his blood [laughs]. No, we'll see."

What is Deadpool 3 about?

We don't have official details on what the plot for the movie will be, and even how it will relate itself to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the 20th Century Fox X-Men movies. However, Reynolds himself may have teased what the plot of the movie will be in a moment when he may have thought the movie wasn't going to get made. In January 2021, Reynolds tweeted the following: "It's critical to have open, honest and healthy discussions around mental health. By retweeting #BellLetsTalk you can make a difference," Reynolds tweeted at the time. "In case that's not enough, before Disney bought Fox, Deadpool 3 was gonna be a road trip between Deadpool and Logan. Rashomon style. For real."

For those unaware, by "Rashomon style" Reynolds is referencing the 1950 Japanese movie by Akira Kurosawa wherein the same story is told from the viewpoints of several different characters. To that end it seems like the road trip would have shown Deadpool and Logan's differing perspectives about whatever they were experiencing; to wager a guess, comedic versus dark and brooding.

Hugh Jackman Getting in Wolverine Shape for Deadpool 3

According to Jackman, Deadpool 3 will include him getting in the best shape of his life to play Wolverine again. Even though Jackman retired from playing the Canadian X-Man after his performance in 2017's Logan, he triumphantly announced his return alongside Ryan Reynolds back in September. Fans have long wanted to see Hugh Jackman's Wolverine square off against Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool on the big screen, and in 2024 it will finally happen. Since Wolverine is a physical role, the actor has to do a lot of training to pull off the look, which can be a pain when you're 54 years old like Jackman. He recently detailed what his training regimen is going to look like.

Hugh Jackman, along with Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery's Kate Hudson and Jessica Henwick, and Thor: Love and Thunder's Christian Bale, was a guest on the last Empire Podcast of 2022. Jackman was asked how his training for his Wolverine return was going. When asked if training has gotten any easier, Jackman replied, "No, a lot harder. I'm doing eight shows a week right now, so I'm only lifting weights three times a week. But I'll be getting into it once or twice a day as soon as this is done in a month. And I'll have six months to prep, and I always have the same approach every time I go in. I want it to be better than ever, to be in better shape than ever, more able to do things than ever. I just get the added incentive of taking Ryan Reynolds out each day."

Deadpool 3 is currently scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 8, 2024.