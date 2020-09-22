Joker Has Been the Most Popular Comic Movie to Watch the Past Week

✖

Joker has reclaimed its position as the most popular comic book movie available on streaming services in the past week New data unveiled by Reelgood suggests the Joaquin Phoenix-starring flick was streamed by three-and-a-half percent of the site's two million-plus subscribers, making the movie the most popular comic book movie on the serve. The site, one which tracks streaming usage and subsequently compiles that data, has revealed this week, the popularity of Joker was closely rivaled to that of Birds of Prey (3.2-percent) and Netflix's The Old Guard (3.1-percent).

Reelgood's top five most-watched comic book movies then rounds out with Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Homecoming, which swooped up 2.8 and 2.7-percent of the "market share," respectively. You can see the site's full top ten below.

(Photo: Reelgood)

On the TV side, Amazon's The Boys continues to dominate comic book shows currently available for streaming. It looks like the streamer's decision to switch from a binge model to weekly-release has afforded the Eric Kripke-led show some additional legs as viewers now to have to tune in week after week as opposed to watching the whole thing in one sitting. For the past week, nearly a quarter of Reelgood users tuned in to at least one episode of the hard-R superhero series.

That was subsequently followed by The Umbrella Academy and Lucifer, both shows currently streaming on Netflix. Surprisingly enough, The Walking Dead also managed to crack the top five, getting a three-and-a-half percent slice of the streaming pie. Reelgood's most popular top ten comic book television shows can be found below.

(Photo: Reelgood)

Coincidentally enough, Phoenix's name popped up in reports earlier this month as someone nearing a deal to return for two Joker sequels. The news, which first surfaced in The Mirror, says Warner Brothers reportedly offered the Oscar-winner a whopping $50 million to return to the role. Either Phoenix or Warner Brothers have yet to confirm such a deal. In fact, Joker director Todd Phillips seemed lukewarm on the idea last fall, saying no decisions have been made even after the micro-budget movie made a billion dollars at the box office.

"When a movie does $1 billion and cost $60 million to make, of course it comes up," Phillips said at the time. "But Joaquin and I haven’t really decided on it. We’re open. I mean, I’d love to work with him on anything, quite frankly. So who knows? But it would have to have a real thematic resonance the way this one did, ultimately being about childhood trauma and the lack of love, and the loss of empathy. All those things are really what made this movie work for us, so we’d have to have something that had an equal thematic resonance."

Joker is now streaming on HBO Max.