Josh Duhamel Reveals What Tad Hamilton Is Likely Up to Today (Exclusive)

It's been almost 20 years since Josh Duhamel played the titular movie star in Win a Date With Tad Hamilton!, a film which saw the fictional movie star trying to clean up his image in order to save his career and, in the process, ends up in a love triangle with a small-town girl Rosalee (played by Kate Bosworth) who wins a contest to go on a date with him as well as the grocery store manager Pete (Topher Grace) who has feelings for her. The film ended with Rosalee choosing Pete and Tad going back to Los Angeles to work on his career, but now, Duhamel is weighing in on what he thinks Tad Hamilton is up to now — and it doesn't sound like he thinks Hollywood success is the character's ultimate fate.

"I think that he got caught up and probably fell off the radar," Duhamel told ComicBook.com's Chris Killian while promoting his new film Buddy Games: Spring Awakening. "He's probably working as a bouncer at some dive bar in eastern Washington."

Released in 2004, Win a Date With Tad Hamilton! starred Duhamel as Tad Hamilton, Topher Grace as Pete Monash, and Kate Bosworth as Rosalee Futch, The film also starred Gary Cole, Ginnifer Goodwin, Sean Hayes, Nathan Lane, Kathryn Hahn, Octavia Spencer, and Amy Smart.

What is Buddy Games: Spring Awakening about?

A follow up to 2019's Buddy Games, Buddy Games: Spring Awakening is described by Paramount as follows: Dan Bakkedahl (Veep), Kevin Dillon (Entourage), Josh Duhamel (Transformers Franchise), James Roday Rodriguez (Psych), and Nick Swardson (Grandma's Boy) reunite for the hilariously outrageous sequel to the hit comedy! Faced with their biggest challenge yet, the gang sets out to honor a lost friend only to find themselves in the middle of where it all began – Spring Break – where they learn their old school ways of partying hardly compete with today's generation.

Buddy Games: Spring Awakening opens in theaters on May 19th and will be available on digital June 2nd.

What do you think about Duhamel's "update" of sorts about Tad Hamilton? Are there any other characters from early 2000's movies you'd like updates on? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!