The Callisto Protocol Gets Disgusting Live Action Trailer Starring Josh Duhamel

The Callisto Protocol has gotten a brand new live-action trailer starring Josh Duhamel. We're just one week out from The Callisto Protocol and the marketing for the game is in full swing now. The game is essentially a spiritual successor to Dead Space, as it's directed by Dead Space creator Glen Schofield and is a return to his sci-fi horror roots. The director left Visceral Games in the late 2000s to co-found Sledgehammer Games where he would work on Call of Duty for a number of years. Now, he's back in the horror realm and it's looking like we are in for a treat.

A new live-action trailer for The Callisto Protocol debuted during the Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants game today and then a longer, red band version was released on YouTube. The trailer showcases Josh Duhamel's character, Jacob Lee, crash landing on the planet and having to fight for his life while encountering gross, disgusting creatures. It's pretty high quality and helps shine a light on the premise of the game as well. Anyone who's looking forward to the game will likely appreciate this high quality ad and in theory, it may even increase your hype for the game.

There has been some concern about The Callisto Protocol in the last few days after it was revealed that there would be DLC for the game that included a harder difficulty and additional death animations. Many felt like this was putting content that would likely be included with other games at launch behind a paywall. However, Glen Schofield has come out and noted that this content hasn't been made yet. Instead, it will be stuff the team works on in 2023 exclusively for the purpose of releasing it as season pass content, rather than setting aside stuff that was already made so it could be sold separately. As of right now, it remains to be seen how good the game will actually be, but there are high hopes for the title.

The Callisto Protocol will release on December 2nd, 2022 for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.