Kevin Dillon Says He Would Return for Entourage Revival (Exclusive)

One of HBO's most iconic series, the long-running Entourage, ended more than a decade ago, but there's long been fan hope that the series could make a comeback — and it isn't just fans who are interested. Stars of the series are also interested in seeing the series return, including Kevin Dillon. Dillon, who played Johnny "Drama" Chase, the older, half-brother of Adrian Grenier's Vincent Chase, in the series, told ComicBook.com's Chris Killian in support of film Buddy Games: Spring Awakening that "everyone" would be down for a revival, it just has to get greenlit. You can check out the interview in the video player above.

"You know, we actually shot a pilot with Doug Ellin and Kevin Connolly and Charlie Sheen and, we'll see what happens. We'll see if it gets picked up. I've shot a lot of pilots that nobody ever saw. There's been a lot of talk just recently, it's all over Instagram. [Jeremy] Piven's called out to Mark to get it done because Mark Wahlberg is the guy who can actually get it done. So, I would do it. I know everyone would do it."

Entourage debuted on HBO on July 18, 2004, and ran for eight seasons, ending on September 11, 2011. The series followed the life of Vincent Chase, a young, A-list movie star and his childhood friends from Queens, New York as they tried to further their careers in Los Angeles. The series was executive produced by Ellin and Wahlberg with the series' premise being loosely based on Wahlberg's own experiences. An Entourage film was released in 2015.

What is Buddy Games: Spring Awakening about?

A follow up to 2019's Buddy Games, Buddy Games: Spring Awakening is described by Paramount as follows: Dan Bakkedahl (Veep), Kevin Dillon (Entourage), Josh Duhamel (Transformers Franchise), James Roday Rodriguez (Psych), and Nick Swardson (Grandma's Boy) reunite for the hilariously outrageous sequel to the hit comedy! Faced with their biggest challenge yet, the gang sets out to honor a lost friend only to find themselves in the middle of where it all began – Spring Break – where they learn their old school ways of partying hardly compete with today's generation.

Buddy Games: Spring Awakening opens in theaters on May 19th.

