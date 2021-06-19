Jupiter's Legacy Star Josh Duhamel Breaks Silence About Shocking Cancellation

✖

Jupiter's Legacy won't be getting a season 2 unfortunately, at least for the foreseeable future, which is upsetting for a number of reasons. The show was not received well critically, but it generated a lot of views for Netflix, and the storyline in season 1 set up big things that wouldn't really be paid off until season 2. Now we aren't going to get that payoff, and in a new interview with CinemaBlend, Jupiter's Legacy star Josh Duhamel explains he's just as disappointed as you are, especially because of what was in store for The Utopian in that second season.

"You know, it’s just disappointing, I’m not gonna lie," Duhamel said. "We all worked very hard on that and promoted it very hard and thought we made a really good show, and I think [with] the audience, it performs so well and continues to do really well. We were a little bit surprised by it not getting renewed. For me, I never saw it going more than two or three seasons because that would have fulfilled whatever graphic novels were written for it. And that second season was going to be so much fun because it had the makings of this modern tragedy where some pretty dark stuff happens to The Utopian. And I was excited creatively to do that. I’m not sure the reasoning for it. I’m grateful for the opportunity to have done it, and I think we all did a really good job on it. But this is the way of the business, you take your lumps. Just because you got something great, it can be undone. You have to kind of roll with it. It’s disappointing."

Duhamel is down to return as the character, and while a second season might not be in the cards, he hopes that story does get told in dome way, possibly in a feature.

"I don’t know if we’re ever going to see him again. Though it sure would have been fun to do that second season," Duhamel said. "I think they should do a feature, just encapsulating what would have happened in the second season. Not do the full season, but just a feature. . . . I don’t know if they’ll do it or not, but all those costumes are ready to go. And they weren’t cheap, I’ll tell you that much."

It's disappointing that we won't get to see the battle between Utopian and Brainwave in season 2, but here's hoping Netflix returns to this side of the universe someday.

Would you want to see a Jupiter's Legacy feature? Let us know in the comments or let me know on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!