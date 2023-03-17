Joy Ride Trailer: Stephanie Hsu, Ashley Park Star in Raunchy Comedy From Seth Rogen

Seth Rogen is bringing another raunchy comedy to theaters with Joy Ride, and its new trailer offers a glimpse at what's in store for audiences. The all-Asian main cast of Joy Ride features Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, Oscar nominee Stephanie Hsu, and Sabrina Wu, and comes from the producers of Neighbors and the co-screenwriter of Crazy Rich Asians. The movie follows four unlikely friends who go on a wild adventure in Asia. As you'll soon see from the red band trailer, Joy Ride wastes no time in delivering raw, unapologetic laughs.

The Joy Ride trailer begins with a flashback to the first meeting between Audrey (Ashley Park) and Lolo (Sherry Cola) when they were little girls. It appears Audrey was adopted by a Caucasian family, which leads to the adventure they take to Asia as adults. Young Lolo is full of sassiness, cussing out a playground bully and punching him in the face. Kat (Stephanie Hsu) is Audrey's college roommate who lives in Asia and is a big-time soap opera star, and Deadeye (Sabrina Wu) is Lolo's eccentric cousin. One of the wilder scenes comes as the group is traveling to Haiqing by train to find Audrey's birth mother. They wind up in a car with another American who is secretly a drug runner. Once the police start going around to do bag checks, things really start taking an unexpected turn.

What Is Joy Ride About?

The official synopsis for Lionsgate's Joy Ride is below:

From the producers of Neighbors and the co-screenwriter of Crazy Rich Asians, JOY RIDE stars Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, Oscar® nominee Stephanie Hsu, and Sabrina Wu. The hilarious and unapologetically explicit story of identity and self-discovery centers on four unlikely friends who embark on a once-in-a-lifetime international adventure. When Audrey's (Ashley Park) business trip to Asia goes sideways, she enlists the aid of Lolo (Sherry Cola), her irreverent, childhood best friend who also happens to be a hot mess; Kat (Stephanie Hsu), her college friend turned Chinese soap star; and Deadeye (Sabrina Wu), Lolo's eccentric cousin. Their no-holds-barred, epic experience becomes a journey of bonding, friendship, belonging, and wild debauchery that reveals the universal truth of what it means to know and love who you are.

Joy Ride also stars Ronny Chieng (Crazy Rich Asians), Desmond Chiam (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Alexander Hodge (Insecure), and Chris Pang (Crazy Rich Asians).