Jumanji: The Next Level’s Kevin Hart Writes Sweet Message for Karen Gillan’s Birthday

Happy Belated Birthday, Karen Gillan! November 28th marked the 32nd birthday of the actor best known for playing Nebula in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Currently, Gillan is in the midst of her global press tour to promote her latest film, Jumanji: The Next Level. The new movie features the return of many cast members from Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, including Kevin Hart. In fact, Hart took to Instagram yesterday to wish his co-star a happy birthday with a sweet message.

"I'm a day late but I wanted to wish my amazingly talented Co Star @karengillanofficial a happy b day. We are so lucky to have you on our Jumanji team....Ruby Roundhouse is everything. We love ya!!!!!," Hart wrote.

"Thanks Kevin!!!! I'm so lucky to work with such hilarious, kind and brilliant guys!!! See ya on the next Jumanji tour stop! 🔥💃," Gillan replied.

In addition to Hart and Gillan, the new Jumanji will also see the return of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Jack Black, Nick Jonas, Rhys Darby, and the previous film's cast of teens (Ser'Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Morgan Turner, and Alex Wolff). The franchise's newcomers include Danny DeVito, Danny Glover, Awkwafina, and Dania Ramirez.

Also returning is director Jake Kasdan, who is working with a script from Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner. Last year, Kasdan spoke about his love for this revitalized franchise and seemed excited about what's to come.

"It's a big part of what we've all loved about that story and that movie was that it was this big fantasy that has kind of like a real kind of like strong, emotional center to it, and I do think that's a big part of what DJ responded to about it in the first place, and I know it's a big part of what I loved about it," Kasdan said. "So part of the challenge of figuring out how it continues is to keep that alive in ways that feel earned and, you know, like a true continuation of the story."

Jumanji: The Next Level will arrive in theaters on December 13th.