Jungle Cruise: Why Emily Blunt Ghosted Dwayne Johnson

Emily Blunt ghosted Dwayne Johnson while they were trying to get on the same page about Jungle Cruise. The duo has been everywhere in promotion of the Disney film, but it took some convincing for the actress to take on this project. In a new feature from The Hollywood Reporter, the WWE Superstar claims that he concocted a stunt to get her to consider the script. Director Jaume Collet-Serra was going to hand-deliver the pages to her in New York City. But, The Rock wanted to put a little extra on that. He recorded a special video trying to communicate how badly the team wanted Blunt to be a part of the picture. After going through multiple versions, it became clear that they had found a winner. One small problem, the star never responded to the overtures from Johnson. She joked, “I thought the video was sweet. Didn’t know you were going to be so sensitive.”

“I must have shot it about five or six times because I had not communicated with Emily yet,” Johnson said. “I had not even met her. And I wanted to let her know via this video just how important she was to this movie and how I only wanted her in this movie. And it was great. And I … I actually never heard again from Emily. Didn’t respond at all. Just ghosted me.”

The praise didn’t stop once they got on set though. The Rock also called her the female Indiana Jones during an appearance on The Tonight Show this week.

"She's super talented. She's a multi-threat and we became great friends," Johnson explained. "I love her. I love her family... John [Krasinski], their kids. We're all one big ohana as we like to say in the islands." He added, "I can't wait for everybody to see her in this movie because she truly is the female version of — and this is saying a lot — but she truly is the female version of Indiana Jones ... I'm very proud of her and how much she kicks ass in this movie."

