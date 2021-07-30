Jungle Cruise: Dwayne Johnson Calls Emily Blunt “the Female Version of Indiana Jones”

✖

Dwayne Jonson AKA The Rock and Emily Blunt are currently busy promoting their new movie, Jungle Cruise, which was one of many films that got pushed back due to the pandemic. The adventure film is based on the Disneyland ride of the same name and will be hitting theatres and Disney+ Premier Access next week. It's clear Johnson and Blunt have a lot of love for each other, with them sharing cute stories in their interviews like why Blunt calls her co-star "Toots." While making an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week, Johnson gave a pretty high compliment to his co-star, comparing her to one of the greatest adventure heroes in cinema history: Indiana Jones.

"She's super talented. She's a multi-threat and we became great friends," Johnson explained. "I love her. I love her family... John [Krasinski], their kids. We're all one big ohana as we like to say in the islands." He added, "I can't wait for everybody to see her in this movie because she truly is the female version of — and this is saying a lot — but she truly is the female version of Indiana Jones ... I'm very proud of her and how much she kicks ass in this movie." You can watch the full interview in the video below:

"It's such a cool dynamic to watch because they're polarized from each other," Blunt recently shared with ET Online when asked about her and Johnson's characters. "They have such different philosophies on life and their sense of humor, like how they walk into every day, it's just completely the antithesis of one another. So, I think it makes for this really fun interplay between them that's reminiscent of those Romancing the Stone films ... That clash of like two people that are kind of storming into each other's world."

You can check out the official synopsis for Jungle Cruise here: "Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney’s Jungle Cruise is an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank’s questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities—possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate—and mankind’s—hangs in the balance."

Jungle Cruise arrives in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access on July 30th. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

