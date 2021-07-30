The Rock Kicks Off Jungle Cruise Press Tour With New Photo

✖

The Rock is hyping up Jungle Cruise with some new images on Instagram. The Most Electrifying Man in entertainment is always active on social media. Disney has paired him with Emily Blunt for a wild adventure on the big screen. In their parks, they’ve even retooled some of the rides to coincide with the movie. Disney+ Premier Access and theaters will play host to Jungle Cruise when it comes around. The press tour video focuses on the two stars having a hilarious time. Blunt has been amazing in all of the commercials and The Great One tries to keep pace. Disney was planning for this feature to premiere by now, but the big day is finally near. Fans who went to see Black Widow in theaters got a taste of the extended trailer for the movie. So, check out what the duo has planned for this summer down below:

The Rock wrote, “And this is just the beginning of Emily and I on our JUNGLE CRUISE press tour we just started a few days ago.. May God have mercy on our souls and patience because we show zero mercy on each other. Partner in crime, pec pops & belly laughs.”

You can check out the official synopsis for Jungle Cruise below.

"Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney’s Jungle Cruise is an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank’s questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat.”

“Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities—possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate—and mankind’s—hangs in the balance."

