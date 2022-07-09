Jungle Cruise Star Jack Whitehall Wants to Join The Rock in Black Adam

✖

Jungle Cruise officially hit theatres and Disney+ Premier Access today, which means much of the film's cast and crew have been wrapping up their press tour. In addition to Jungle Cruise, Black Adam has also been coming up a lot during interviews due to the fact that both films star Dwayne Johnson and are directed by Jaume Collet-Serra. While The Rock is the only star in both films, there's another actor who is hoping to join his Jungle Cruise co-star in the world of DC. During a recent chat with ComicBook.com, Jack Whitehall revealed that he wants to be involved if there's a Black Adam sequel.

"Well last night I was trying to impress upon Dwayne and Jaume how much of a fan I am of Black Adam and just trying to see whether there was any into any potential sequel there. So at the moment, that's the one that I'm putting out there into the world, but I love Black Adam and would be very willing to listen to any offers they had for parts in the sequel," Whitehall revealed.

During the chat, Whitehall also talked about his favorite Disney movies and his hopes for Jungle Cruise.

"I mean I remember watching The Lion King which is one of my favorite movies of all time. I also remember that first time that I saw the original Pirates of the Caribbean movie and really loving it and I feel our movie has the kind of spirit of that original Pirates and, hopefully, it's going to connect with audiences in the same way that that film did all those years ago," Whitehall shared.

You can check out the official synopsis for Jungle Cruise here: "Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney’s Jungle Cruise is an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank’s questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities—possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate—and mankind’s—hangs in the balance."

Jungle Cruise is now playing in theaters and available to buy on Disney+ Premier Access. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Black Adam is currently scheduled to hit theatres on July 29, 2022.

