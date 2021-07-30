Jungle Cruise Star Emily Blunt Always Wants to Chase the Adventure

✖

Jungle Cruise was finally released this weekend and sees Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson on an adventure that was inspired by the Disneyland ride. The new movie is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a range of reviews, including a 63% critics score and a 94% audience score. ComicBook.com's own Charlie Ridgely gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it "the adventure we've been waiting for." The movie sees Blunt in a great action/adventure role, in fact, Johnson previously compared her to Indiana Jones. Both stars recently had a chat with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis, who brought up Blunt's history with action and asked, "Do you find a parallel in the ambitious opportunities you've been creating for yourself and what Lily is going on in Jungle Cruise?"

"You are asking very cool questions," Blunt replied. "They give me food for thought. They make me think. I do want to play people that for whatever reason, I feel I have an in with them, and it's really a theory as to why I think I have an in with them. So I don't think I'm nearly as adventurous-spirited as Lily is, but I do love the leap into the unknown. I really do. I love it about every choice I make. I just like to do stuff that moves me, so that hopeful spirit that she has was close to home. I loved it. I understood it."

While Blunt does enjoy adventure, the star has made it clear that she's not too interested in playing a superhero. There was a time when Blunt was almost cast as Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and fans of the actor have been hoping to see her play another part in the MCU for years. The fan-casting has been in full force ever since it was announced Marvel Studios would be making a Fantastic Four reboot with many fans hoping Blunt would play Sue Storm. However, the role is not on Blunt's radar.

"It’s not that it’s beneath me," Blunt revealed on The Howard Stern Show. "I love Iron Man and when I got offered Black Widow. I was obsessed with Iron Man. I wanted to work with Robert Downey Jr.—it would’ve been amazing…but I don’t know if superhero movies are for me. They’re not up my alley. I don’t like them. I really don’t. It’s been exhausted. We are inundated—it’s not only all the movies, it’s the endless TV shows as well. It’s not to say that I’d never want to play one, it would just have to be something so cool and like a really cool character, and then I’d be interested."

Jungle Cruise is now playing in theatres and is available to buy on Disney+ Premier Access. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

