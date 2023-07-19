Jurassic Park Gets 30th-Anniversary Collab With Sprayground

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Steven Spielberg’s iconic Jurassic Park, igniting excitement and imagination in audiences of all ages. When the film came out, fans could celebrate with a wealth of merchandise to show their love of the adventure, with Jurassic Park backpacks being a hot commodity in any school. In honor of the anniversary, Sprayground has released two all-new backpacks that channel that school-ground spirit, but takes them to the next level with impressive designs and comprehensive functionality. Both Jurassic Park backpacks are available now at Sprayground’s official site and through select retailers.

Per press release, “Brace yourselves for this collaboration that is 65 million years in the making. The renowned travel fashion brand Sprayground teams up with Universal Products & Experiences for a Jurassic Park-inspired collection to take us along the journey to explore Isla Nublar. This unique collaboration represents the essence of adventure and excitement that stems from the original 1993 film 0- celebrating its 30th anniversary this year — that will entice anyone to embark on this prehistoric adventure with them.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Sprayground keeps the dinosaurs at bay with their Jurassic Park bag, featuring cage-like straps over the images of the crates where these vicious predators are being kept. It also features the Sprayground’s legendary shark motif, matching the tone of fierceness and thrills. With their Jurassic Island bag, the calm blue seas are disrupted by the green island that is in the shape of the iconic ‘mark of Jurassic Park‘ while also having other dinosaurs flying above the island and soaring through the sky. The intricate design of the well-known T. rex skeleton logo makes this bag stand out.

“The Jurassic Park x Sprayground collection is one to have with its clever designs and durability. Disrupt the mundane of the everyday with these exclusive bags that are guaranteed to showcase your level of style. Functional and fashionable, these Jurassic Park-inspired bags are perfect for fans of the blockbuster franchise. Even without being trapped inside the amazing dinosaur park, these adventure-packed backpacks will transport you to when dinosaurs ruled Earth.

“The full-sized backpack features multiple pockets throughout, an ergonomic mesh back padding to keep your posture upright and comfortable, a separate laptop compartment with velour compartments to stash your laptop – keeping your daily essentials secure and readily accessible. This bag will not only fit all your backpack needs, but the bag will also outshine all your fashion needs.”

Both Jurassic Park backpacks are available now at Sprayground’s official site and through select retailers.

Which backpack will you be adding to your collection? Let us know in the comments!