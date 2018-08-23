‘Jurassic Park’ Record-Breaking Ride Ends in Marriage Proposal

The Jurassic Park films have been captivating audiences for a quarter of a century, creating countless memorable moments for all audiences. One couple took their love of the film to the next level by riding Jurassic Park – The Ride at Universal Studios Hollywood a record-breaking number of times, 62, which was topped only by a marriage proposal. Check out their journey in the video above.

Per a press release from the amusement park, “Chelsea and Devin are local LA residents and Universal Studios Hollywood annual pass holders who have made it a tradition to come to the park and ride Jurassic Park – The Ride every year for Chelsea’s birthday with a raft to themselves which was a tradition started by Devin many years ago. They were inspired to break the record once they heard about the ride closing on September 3rd to make way for the new Jurassic World ride in 2019.

“The previous unofficial record was two best friends who rode 60 rides in a row in 2015. Chelsea and Devin rode an official 62 times on Tuesday July 17th, 2018 for 13 hours with just enough break time for a quick lunch and few trips to the bathroom. The engagement ring was a custom-made mosquito amber ring inspired by the amber rocks from the Jurassic Park film franchise. The Barbasol can was a prototype officially licensed screen accurate prop replica donated by Universal Pictures for the proposal manufactured by Chronicle Collectibles and will be available for sale in the future.

“They were so excited to break the record that the weekend before the attempt, they adopted a kitten and named him Dodgson while binge-watching the Jurassic Park franchise trilogy.”

For those of you hoping to break Devin and Chelsea’s record, the ride closing in two weeks to be revamped for the Jurassic World attraction might prevent you from fulfilling your dreams.

The ride itself began construction while the original film was still in production and eventually opened on June 21, 1996. The ride transports visitors on a river past multiple animatronic dinosaurs, ending in a massive plunge leading to an enormous splash.

Once the film franchise seemingly stagnated, it seemed as though the ride would be a staple of the park, yet the revived interest in the franchise following the immense box office numbers of Jurassic World and its sequel, Fallen Kingdom, the ride is getting an overhaul with new animatronics and special effects during the nine-month renovation.

Are you sad to say goodbye to the ride? Let us know in the comments below!