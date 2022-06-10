Jurassic World Dominion Director Responds Perfectly to T-Rex Criticism

Jurassic World Dominion was released earlier this month, and the long-awaited movie has been met with mixed reviews. The film has the worst critics score of the entire franchise on Rotten Tomatoes with a 30%. ComicBook.com gave the movie a 3.5 out of 5 and called it "overly long but full of heart." However, audiences seem to be a little more forgiving. Not only does it have a 78% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, but Dominion's CinemaScore is an A-. Many of the folks who dislike the movie have taken to social media to complain, and one person's criticism earned a very good reply from director Colin Trevorrow.

"-Hey, @colintrevorrow ... ya made the Rex look weak. Again. Come on now! It's the face of the franchise. Terrible. The Giga might have been strong, but science proves the Rex was a better predator, and stronger. Very disappointed in your utilization of Rexy," @AngeDeusRex tweeted. "I understand the feeling. Worth noting the T. Rex had an average lifespan of 28 years, so our Rexy would be near the end of her life in Dominion. Even at that age, she found the strength to rise up and avenge her own death, 65 million years later. Sometimes revenge takes time," Trevorrow wrote. You can view the post below:

I understand the feeling. Worth noting the T. Rex had an average lifespan of 28 years, so our Rexy would be near the end of her life in Dominion. Even at that age, she found the strength to rise up and avenge her own death, 65 million years later. Sometimes revenge takes time. https://t.co/rEw5pkWDSl — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) June 18, 2022

While some folks may have disliked the T-Rex in Dominion, others are pleased with the movie's use of practical effects. In fact, Dominion has more animatronics than the previous two movies combined. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Trevorrow about creating the movie's dinosaurs.

"No, I mean, I felt like I had to, and I felt like at a certain point, not only are we honoring Jurassic Park by bringing back these characters, but we're honoring the way that it was made and how handmade the whole thing was," Trevorrow explained. "And so, we have more animatronics in this movie than both of our other movies combined. And I really wanted to create a scenario where you couldn't really tell when it went from digital back to animatronic and it felt so seamless that you just forgot it and accepted that they were real."

Jurassic World Dominion stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard star as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing as well as Jurassic Park alums Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), Sam Neill (Alan Grant), and Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm). The film also features BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, Isabella Sermon as Maisie Lockwood, DeWanda Wise as Kayla Watts, Mamoudou Athie as Ramsay Cole, Dichen Lachman as Soyona Santos, and Campbell Scott as Lewis Dodgson.

