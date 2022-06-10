Jurassic World Dominion: Colin Trevorrow Says New Movie Has More Animatronics Than Previous Two Combined

✖

Jurassic World: Dominion is hitting theatres in June, and it is set to feature the return of Chris Pratt (Owen Grady) and Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing) as well as original Jurassic Park stars, Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), Sam Neill (Alan Grant), and Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm). In addition to the returning actors, the movie also promises lots of dinosaurs. Back in 2020, it was revealed that the upcoming film would feature more animatronics than the previous two films. This week, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with director Colin Trevorrow who talked about using practical effects in Dominion.

"No, I mean, I felt like I had to, and I felt like at a certain point, not only are we honoring Jurassic Park by bringing back these characters, but we're honoring the way that it was made and how handmade the whole thing was," Trevorrow explained. "And so, we have more animatronics in this movie than both of our other movies combined. And I really wanted to create a scenario where you couldn't really tell when it went from digital back to animatronic and it felt so seamless that you just forgot it and accepted that they were real."

During the chat, we asked Trevorrow about the possibility of more Jurassic films, and he said he would like to see what another young filmmaker does with it down the line.

"People were just conditioned to believe that nothing ever ends anymore," Trevorrow explained. "What I get excited about is knowing what some young filmmaker envisions, like what new ideas. I, at one point, had a very clear vision for where we could take this and what this could be. And I laid that out to Steven Spielberg and he gave me this opportunity and I would love to be able to give that opportunity to some little kid who's playing with dinosaur toys in a sandbox right now. And he or she has a vision and I want to hear it."

Jurassic World: Dominion is also set to include BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, Emmy-nominee Mamoudou Athie (Oh Jerome, No), DeWanda Wise (The Harder They Fall), and Dichen Lachman (Agents of SHIELD).

"Dominion is set all over the world, through many different environments: wilderness, urban, desert, snow. It's exciting to see these creatures navigate environments that they weren't built to survive in. They grew up in a theme park and now they're here," Trevorrow previously shared. "He's not too far from where the dinosaurs got out in the last film," he added of Pratt. "The Parasaurs are in danger of being poached. There's a lot of shady types out there who want to get their hands on dinosaurs, so he's working to protect them."

Jurassic World Dominion is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on June 10th.