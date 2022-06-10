Jurassic World Dominion: Fans Are Divided on Movie's Use of Giant Locusts (Yes, Really)

Jurassic World Dominion is now playing in theatres, and despite poor reviews from critics, it's having a lot of success at the box office. The new movie is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 31% critics score and an 80% audience score. ComicBook.com gave the movie a 3.5 out of 5 and called it "overly long but full of heart." While some fans are enjoying the new movie, others have some major issues with the plot. One big point of contention is the movie's use of giant locusts, which pose a bigger threat than the dinosaurs roaming the earth. While many people aren't fans of the big bugs, others think it was an interesting choice, which has led to some debate on Twitter.

Before checking out some of the Twitter reactions to the giant locusts, here's what Laura Dern recently told ComicBook.com about returning to play Ellie Sattler and why her goal is to protect Earth (as it turns out, from giant locusts).

"Luckily, they were very open to those and in agreement, and it was very important to Colin, who cares deeply about the environment, and I think feels proud and grateful that we have a seamless opportunity in this franchise to talk about what's most important right now, in terms of protecting our home, Earth," Dern said. "It's embedded in this franchise. It's in the original book. So, it was a seamless conversation. But to me, how she'd evolved in her area of science that she had studied as a paleontologist, our former extinction, and would have evolved as a soil scientist whose focus would be climate change to avoid another extinction. Made perfect sense and he agreed completely. And she wouldn't not be an activist. It's Dr. Ellie Sattler, come on. And if boys want to join her and use their voice, they might have an amazing experience. But they better abandon dig sites and get with the program and start saving the world."

You can check out some of the locust tweets below...