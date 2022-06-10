Jurassic World Dominion: Fans Are Divided on Movie's Use of Giant Locusts (Yes, Really)
Jurassic World Dominion is now playing in theatres, and despite poor reviews from critics, it's having a lot of success at the box office. The new movie is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 31% critics score and an 80% audience score. ComicBook.com gave the movie a 3.5 out of 5 and called it "overly long but full of heart." While some fans are enjoying the new movie, others have some major issues with the plot. One big point of contention is the movie's use of giant locusts, which pose a bigger threat than the dinosaurs roaming the earth. While many people aren't fans of the big bugs, others think it was an interesting choice, which has led to some debate on Twitter.
Before checking out some of the Twitter reactions to the giant locusts, here's what Laura Dern recently told ComicBook.com about returning to play Ellie Sattler and why her goal is to protect Earth (as it turns out, from giant locusts).
"Luckily, they were very open to those and in agreement, and it was very important to Colin, who cares deeply about the environment, and I think feels proud and grateful that we have a seamless opportunity in this franchise to talk about what's most important right now, in terms of protecting our home, Earth," Dern said. "It's embedded in this franchise. It's in the original book. So, it was a seamless conversation. But to me, how she'd evolved in her area of science that she had studied as a paleontologist, our former extinction, and would have evolved as a soil scientist whose focus would be climate change to avoid another extinction. Made perfect sense and he agreed completely. And she wouldn't not be an activist. It's Dr. Ellie Sattler, come on. And if boys want to join her and use their voice, they might have an amazing experience. But they better abandon dig sites and get with the program and start saving the world."
You can check out some of the locust tweets below...
Point
So I liked #JurassicWorldDominion but like the movie should be about dinosaurs not locusts.— Lucas G. (@LucasG_NYR) June 11, 2022
Counterpoint
People losing their shit over the locusts from #JurassicWorldDominion just shows they really don't understand what these movies are about, thematically. They think it revolves solely around the dinosaurs, when the movies, even the first, already states this goes beyond them.— Wen (@wendofjohnson) June 10, 2022
Not a Fan
I suppose it’s possible to come up with a better movie concept than “killer dinosaurs”. But “big locusts” is not it. #JurassicWorldDominion— David Dawson (@baconvalentine) June 11, 2022
Locust World
Basically, why were dinosaurs in a film about mutant locusts? #JurassicWorldDominion— Šar Rīmī 👑🐂 מלך רימיא 🏴🇮🇪 (@ReginaldODonog1) June 10, 2022
Ian Says
I fail to understand why people are pissed the plot of #JurassicWorldDominion was about locusts instead of dinosaurs
As the great Ian Malcolm once said, “Genetic power's the most awesome force the planet's ever seen, but you wield it like a kid who's found his dad's gun” (1/5) pic.twitter.com/r1Xc12gWbm— Robbie🦖 SAW DOMINION 3X (@WandasaurusHex) June 11, 2022
Ian Also Says
To sum up Jurassic World Dominion in the wise words of Dr. Ian Malcolm: “Jurassic World, Not a big fan”.
I went to see Dinosaurs, but was shown giant locusts that gave me creeps. #JurassicWorldDominion— Anirudh Srikanth (@Anirudh34987773) June 11, 2022
Bug Bummer
Well, I sadly didn’t enjoy #JurassicWorldDominion. Just dull overall. Has some good action setpieces, and it was great seeing the old gang back, the side plots and inclusion of locusts as a plot device just brought everything down for me. Really a let down for me 😞 pic.twitter.com/3EXGdp5jrk— Apurv Gedam (@Samurainight07) June 11, 2022
Bug Love
The locusts are absolutely fantastic in #JurassicWorldDominion. It completely changes this Movie-Universe in a positive way to show that despite dinosaurs are an issue, there are other major issues going around the globe!— Swrve 🦖 News & Content for #JurassicWorldDominion (@SwrveYT) June 7, 2022
As many people wanted, it’s not just about the dinosaurs!
What About the Dinos, Though?
#JurassicWorldDominion Spoilers— Jen Kempe (@JKMemeQueen) June 10, 2022
.
.
.
.
.
Not sure how the writers' room got fixated on locusts when they have a HUGE sandbox of dinosaurs to play with. It's... a choice 🤷♀️
"Great Addition"
The locusts are actually a great addition to the series, I’m not sure why some critics aren’t taking them seriously. #JurassicWorldDominion pic.twitter.com/8evcTDyoXs— DangerVille (@DangervilleTeam) June 11, 2022
Where Do You Stand?
Locusts. Why did it have to be locusts?! #JurassicWorld #JurassicWorldDominion pic.twitter.com/5VNkxSMIO1— Dave Baldwin (@davemabaldwin) June 10, 2022
