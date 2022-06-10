Jurassic World: Dominion Director Colin Trevorrow Reveals His Favorite Scene

✖

Jurassic World: Dominion is almost here and Colin Trevorrow says that one scene stands out above the others right now. This time, he told ScreenRant that there a prologue that sets the table for the humans and the dinosaurs. So, there’s a lot to unpack for fans. The cast and crew have made no secret of the fact this is the biggest and most packed Jurassic Park film ever. Trevorrow himself even called it the culmination of everything in the franchise that came before it. For the intro of this movie, we’re going all the way back to the Cretaceous era. So, buckle up everyone, things are about to get a bit more strange than we’re used to. But, not in a bad way if you ask the director.

“You know, for the longest time - this Cretaceous sequence you’re seeing is the thing I was most excited about. So the fact that people get to go see this right now in IMAX is pretty thrilling for me,” he explained. “I’m really fired up about it. And I’m grateful that Universal and everybody were down with doing it, because it’s not just like we’re showing the first five minutes; we’re showing a pretty major piece of what we’re doing. Beyond that, just being able not only to see these characters on-screen again but to be able to really stick the landing with them and understand what they’ve been doing in this world, what they’ve learned, how they’ve changed - all of that I think fans of the franchise will want to come and see. Along with that, just send them on an adventure.”

Trevorrow recently called Dominion "a culmination of one story that's been told," in some comments to EW. "When you got to the end of the Jurassic Park trilogy, it may not have been as clear in what the complete story of those three movies was because they were a bit more episodic in the way that they were approached… when you watch Dominion, you really feel like you are learning how much of a story that first set of movies was and how everything that happened in those movies actually informs what ultimately is able to happen in this."

Universal dropped a synopsis of the upcoming film.

Jurassic World: Dominion is the next chapter in one of the biggest franchises in the history of cinema. The film, from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, sees the return of Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow, who also serves as executive producer with Steven Spielberg. Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley also return as producers. Alexandra Derbyshire joins as executive producer. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard again star and are joined by Academy Award winner Laura Der, Golden Globe nominee Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum, who reprise their roles as Dr. Ellie Sattler, Dr. Alan Grant, and Dr. Ian Malcolm.

How excited for Dominion are you? Let us know down in the comments below!