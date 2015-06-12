Jurassic World Dominion Director Colin Trevorrow Explains Why the Extended Edition Is the Version You Should See

After debuting in theaters a couple of months ago, Jurassic World Dominion has made its way home with a version that we didn't get to see on the big screen. The Jurassic World Dominion Extended Edition that is featured on the digital and physical releases of the film is 14 minutes longer than the one shown in theaters, and it represents the original, completed cut that director Colin Trevorrow presented to Universal. Ultimately, he was asked to cut a good chunk of footage before the movie could be release.

In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Trevorrow explained why the Extended Edition of Jurassic World Dominion is the one to watch, as opposed to the theatrical cut.

"It's something that, as a concept, I know can feel indulgent," Trevorrow said of director's cuts. "And it can feel like 'Well, you know, they just couldn't let anything go.' This was a different scenario. We had finished film and we were in a scenario where we were asked to take out a good chunk of the movie, ultimately 14 minutes of the movie. So to have to go and try to figure out which of your darlings to kill, which can go. It really wasn't that I went back and did a director's cut, it's just that we have been honestly given a gift of being able to share the original film."

Trevorrow went on to say that there isn't animosity over the theatrical cut, given that movies are a business and that's just how the business works sometimes.

"If you choose to become a filmmaker and you get into a scenario where people are spending hundreds of millions of dollars on your movie, there are a lot of interests there," he continued. "There are a lot of people who are making business decisions that need to serve many needs. So you have to figure out how to navigate that and it's kind of part of the job. They don't teach you how to do it in film school."

Jurassic World Dominion is now available on Digital HD, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD.