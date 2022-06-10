Jurassic World Dominion Director Doesn't Want You to Watch the Theatrical Cut

The Jurassic franchise has become somewhat of a cornerstone of our popular culture, spanning decades worth of films, animated series, and the like. Earlier this summer, audiences were treated to the culmination of that saga in the form of Jurassic World Dominion, which debuted in theaters to some impressive box office numbers, but mixed reviews. Now, fans are getting the opportunity to revisit the film in a whole new way, with an extended edition of Dominion being released on home media. This not only gives fans a look at 14 minutes of additional footage from the film, but also a series of tie-in shorts or featurettes — and director Colin Trevorrow is hyping that up in a particular way. Trevorrow recently took to Twitter to argue that "friends don't let friends watch the theatrical cut," seemingly teasing that fans should only watch the newer version of the film.

Friends don’t let friends watch the theatrical cut. pic.twitter.com/Zsbb3HLBaE — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) August 16, 2022

Jurassic World Dominion is described as a bold, timely, and breathtaking new adventure that spans the globe. The film takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live -- and hunt -- alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history's most fearsome creatures. The film stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, BD Wong, Isabella Sermon, and Omar Sy.

"This is the movie that I've been waiting to make from the beginning," Trevorrow told reporters during a press conference for the animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous in 2020. "It's the one that we have spent the past two movies building to. It really was part of a larger story and part of the design. And I think people may be underestimating the size and importance of Laura Dern and Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum's characters in this movie. It is very much an ensemble, and that [includes] the ability to take these beloved characters from almost 30 years now, and understand how they interact with each other in the context of a world that we've really never seen before, and have not been able to witness until now. It's very exciting for me. I'm having the time of my life."

