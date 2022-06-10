Jurassic World: Dominion Extended Look Teaser Released

✖

Jurassic World: Dominion's Extended Look Teaser has been released, and you can watch it below! This first-look teaser is hyping up the official Extended Look preview for Jurassic World: Dominion, which will only be available to see during IMAX screenings of F9, which hits theaters this weekend. The first footage from the film shows some very different (and updated) dinosaur designs on display, in what is made to look like very naturalistic footage like you might see in a National Geographic documentary. The end of the teaser shows some dinosaurs literally butting heads - a thrilling little ode to the implications of the film's subtitle, "Dominion".

Right now, Hollywood is pulling out all kinds of stops to get the movie theater industry back up and running - and get moviegoers out from their home theaters and streaming services after the long stretch of the COVID-19 pandemic. Every big studio film on the horizon from Marvel's Black Widow to Universal's Fast & Furious film F9 has promised to throw in something fun and exclusive for fans who not only go to theaters but re-invest in the full IMAX experience. The time is now upon us: the next month will be a staunch measure of just how well theater chains and box office profits can bounce back from the unprecedented downturns of the pandemic.

As for Jurassic World: Dominion, director Colin Trevorrow has teased that the Jurassic World threequel is actually "a culmination of six movies" in the Jurassic Park saga:

"When you got to the end of the Jurassic Park trilogy, it may not have been as clear in what the complete story of those three movies was because they were a bit more episodic in the way that they were approached…" Trevorrow previously told EW. "When you watch Dominion, you really feel like you are learning how much of a story that first set of movies was and how everything that happened in those movies actually informs what ultimately is able to happen in this."

Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill all reprise their original Jurassic Park trilogy roles in Jurassic World: Dominion, where all three characters reunite for the first time since the original 1993 film. Dominion stars Jurassic World alumni Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, Omar Sy, Justice Smith, Jake Johnson, and BD Wong. The threequel will also introduce franchise newcomers like Mamoudou Athie (Underwater), DeWanda Wise (She's Gotta Have It), and Campbell Scott (The Amazing Spider-Man).

A special extended preview of the film will screen before IMAX showings of the Fast Saga's F9, racing into theaters on June 25, one year before Jurassic World: Dominion opens in theaters on June 10, 2022.