Jurassic World: Dominion Reportedly Adds Another Character From Jurassic Park

In a new report from Collider, Jurassic World: Dominion is said to have cast House of Cards star Campbell Scott as Lewis Dodgson from the original Jurassic Park. Fans of the franchise might not initially recognize the character by name, but he played a pivotal role in kicking off the events of the first film. Audiences saw Dodgson when he met with Dennis Nedry to hire him to steal dinosaur DNA from InGen, resulting in Nedry sabotaging the park in order to escape with the genetic material. In the films themselves, Dodgson only appeared in the initial installment, as played by Cameron Thor, but his legacy in the novels is a little more elaborate.

Dodgson worked for rival company Biosyn in the original Jurassic Park novel and, while we learn more about his history in the book, his role still only features him making the enticing offer to Nedry. In the novel The Lost World, Dodgson intercepted Sarah Harding on her way to Isla Sorna, allowing him and his team to attempt to recover eggs from the island. After an encounter with some of the island's more deadly residents, Dodgson ultimately met his end due to a Tyrannosaurus rex.

When the franchise was revived with Jurassic World in 2015, the only original cast member to return was BD Wong. With that film going on to be a massive success, it resulted in its sequel, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, adding original star Jeff Goldblum in a small role. Dominion is set to see the returns of not only Goldblum, Chris Pratt, and Bryce Dallas Howard, but also original stars Laura Dern and Sam Neill. Both Dern and Neill were both last seen in 2001's Jurassic Park III.

Pratt, who has also found success playing Star-Lord in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, previously revealed that the upcoming Dominion unites the entire franchise in a way that reminds him of how Avengers: Endgame united that entire franchise.

"This feels like [the end]. It's got everybody," Pratt revealed on The Ellen Show. "It's got pretty much everybody in it, maybe I just blew it but I don't care. I know that like all the cast from the original Jurassic Park is coming back and so it's going to feel very much like how [Avengers:] Endgame brought everything together at Marvel."

Jurassic World: Dominion is currently slated to hit theaters on June 11, 2021.

