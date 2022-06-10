Jurassic World Dominion Reveals Long Roster of Dinosaur Emojis for Twitter

✖

The Jurassic World: Dominion content keeps pouring in, and we can't get enough. Not only did yesterday feature a new trailer for the film, but fans also got a glimpse at some new footage at CinemaCon as well as a cool new IMAX poster. Recently, we've seen a lot of content that showcases the movie's star-studded cast, but fans are also eager to see more dinosaurs. Clearly, the folks behind the film know what the people want, because they've just added a bunch of dinosaur emojis to Twitter.

If you use hashtags for the following dinosaurs, you will see fun images of each one: T-Rex, Pyroraptor, Ankylosaurus, Atrociraptor, Dimetrodon, Giganotosaurus, Parasaurolophus, Velociraptor, Stygimoloch, Mosasaurus, Ankylosaurus, Carnotaurus, Quetzalcoatlus, Dilophosaurus, and Pteranodon. "Did you find our new #JurassicWorldDominion emojis? 👀," the official Jurassic World account tweeted. You can check out their posts below:

Jurassic World: Dominion is also set to feature a new dinosaur called the Giga. In a recent interview with Empire Magazine, director Colin Trevorrow compared the new creature to one of comics' most famous characters. "I wanted something that felt like the Joker," Trevorrow teased. "It just wants to watch the world burn." We've seen a lot of other dinosaur content leading up to the movie's release, including an image with Chris Pratt (Owen Grady) and the fan-favorite dinosaur, the Parasaurolophus.

"Dominion is set all over the world, through many different environments: wilderness, urban, desert, snow. It's exciting to see these creatures navigate environments that they weren't built to survive in. They grew up in a theme park and now they're here," Trevorrow previously shared. "He's not too far from where the dinosaurs got out in the last film," he added of Pratt. "The Parasaurs are in danger of being poached. There's a lot of shady types out there who want to get their hands on dinosaurs, so he's working to protect them."

In addition to Pratt, Jurassic World: Dominion will see the return of Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing) as well as original Jurassic Park stars, Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), Sam Neill (Alan Grant), and Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm). The cast is also set to include BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, Emmy-nominee Mamoudou Athie (Oh Jerome, No), DeWanda Wise (The Harder They Fall), and Dichen Lachman (Agents of SHIELD).

Jurassic World: Dominion is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on June 10th.