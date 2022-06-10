Jurassic World Dominion Star Chris Pratt Compares Franchise's Future to Marvel

✖

Jurassic World: Dominion is hitting theatres next month, and it will see the return of Chris Pratt (Owen Grady) and Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing) as well as original Jurassic Park stars, Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), Sam Neill (Alan Grant), and Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm). In many ways, the new film feels like a culmination of the franchise as they unite the new and old stars. However, it's hard to imagine such a big tentpole ending forever, so ComicBook.com recently asked Pratt and Howard if they would ever return down the line as the new legacy cast.

"I mean, I guess it would probably... possibly?" Pratt replied. "You'd want to leave it open to that possibility. You look at... There aren't a ton of comps for this kind of a thing. I think maybe Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame is a similar comp because you've got whatever that was... 10 years, 20-something films. All of these characters each had their own stories, their own trilogies, coming together. And you're like, 'This is wild.' You've seen these worlds collide. It feels the same way. You've got the Jurassic Park trilogy. You've got the Jurassic World trilogy, and it's this big epic conclusion. Now, at the end of Avengers ... They've continued to make these Marvel films, but that does feel like a phase that is over. It's rolled over into a new phase, you know? And of course, Marvel continues to do great things. I feel like it seems, it makes sense that Jurassic would continue to tell great stories, but I think Iron Man's gone." Pratt joked, "And I guess I would be Hulk. Maybe."

ComicBook.com also spoke with director Colin Trevorrow about the possibility of more Jurassic films, and he said he would like to see what another young filmmaker does with it down the line.

"People were just conditioned to believe that nothing ever ends anymore," Trevorrow explained. "What I get excited about is knowing what some young filmmaker envisions, like what new ideas. I, at one point, had a very clear vision for where we could take this and what this could be. And I laid that out to Steven Spielberg and he gave me this opportunity and I would love to be able to give that opportunity to some little kid who's playing with dinosaur toys in a sandbox right now. And he or she has a vision and I want to hear it."

Jurassic World Dominion is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on June 10th.