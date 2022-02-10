Jurassic World: Dominion Trailer Has Jurassic Park Fans Losing It Over Franchise Reunion

The last entry into the Jurassic Park franchise was Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom back in 2018, and fans have been eager to see what’s next for Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard), Owen Grady (Chris Pratt), and all those dinosaurs that have been let loose on the world. This time around, original Jurassic Park stars Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum are back as Ellie Sattler, Alan Grant, and Ian Malcolm. The first official trailer for the new movie was released today, and fans are freaking out about seeing the original three actors back together again.

In a recent interview, director Colin Trevorrow explained why they waited to bring in Dern, Neill, and Goldblum. “This is the movie that I’ve been waiting to make from the beginning,” Trevorrow told reporters. “It’s the one that we have spent the past two movies building to. It really was part of a larger story and part of the design. And I think people may be underestimating the size and importance of Laura Dern and Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum’s characters in this movie. It is very much an ensemble, and that [includes] the ability to take these beloved characters from almost 30 years now, and understand how they interact with each other in the context of a world that we’ve really never seen before, and have not been able to witness until now. It’s very exciting for me. I’m having the time of my life.”

This is what I’ve been waiting for since 1993. #JurassicWorldDominion pic.twitter.com/J03FZOV7CQ — Zaki Hasan (@zakiscorner) February 10, 2022

This means everything to me. @LauraDern #JurassicWorldDominion pic.twitter.com/HMRQhEE1KD — Neemz – The Movie Poster Guy & Jurassic Your World (@movieposterguy) February 10, 2022

I have to admit I’ll be there opening weekend because they got Sam, Laura and Jeff back. https://t.co/1Y1fY6Wljt — Phillip Iscove (@pmiscove) February 10, 2022

I honestly cannot wait to see Dr. Grant finally see a feathered raptor in #JurassicWorldDominion, it's gonna be such a huge payoff to Jurassic Park pic.twitter.com/hnPrVkjT6t — Chris Pugh (@ChrisLikesDinos) February 10, 2022

Instantly started crying over Alan and Ellie. #JurassicWorldDominion pic.twitter.com/gnbJVMWqOr — Rachel Leishman (@RachelLeishman) February 10, 2022

The original cast from Jurassic Park is returning after all these years just to let us know how hot they are now pic.twitter.com/aJnfU5ZL2k — New Rockstars (@NewRockstars) February 10, 2022

Yes, I’m in for Jurassic Park-World: Generations pic.twitter.com/xKlkllmuNP — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) February 10, 2022

