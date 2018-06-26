Movies

Jurassic World: The Internet Can’t Handle How Cheap Dinosaurs Were Being Auctioned For

In its opening weekend, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom took in an impressive $150 million […]

In its opening weekend, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom took in an impressive $150 million domestically, which, in the world of the film, could have been used to purchase a handful of actual living dinosaurs.

The original Jurassic Park was funded by John Hammond and his company InGen and, while specific numbers weren’t often discussed, Hammond claimed he “spared no expense” in the park’s creation. The latest chapter in the saga features a scene in which living dinosaurs are auctioned off, with some of the higher-end dinos failing to earn bids over the $50 million-mark, while most failed to fetch more than seven figures.

Of all the unbelievable aspects of the film, audiences struggled to wrap their minds around these reasonably affordable animals, given that a large chunk of the film’s reported $170 million budget could have been spent on buying actual dinosaurs instead of creating them with CGI.

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the affordable animals from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom!

