Jurassic World: The Internet Can’t Handle How Cheap Dinosaurs Were Being Auctioned For

In its opening weekend, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom took in an impressive $150 million domestically, which, in the world of the film, could have been used to purchase a handful of actual living dinosaurs.

The original Jurassic Park was funded by John Hammond and his company InGen and, while specific numbers weren’t often discussed, Hammond claimed he “spared no expense” in the park’s creation. The latest chapter in the saga features a scene in which living dinosaurs are auctioned off, with some of the higher-end dinos failing to earn bids over the $50 million-mark, while most failed to fetch more than seven figures.

Of all the unbelievable aspects of the film, audiences struggled to wrap their minds around these reasonably affordable animals, given that a large chunk of the film’s reported $170 million budget could have been spent on buying actual dinosaurs instead of creating them with CGI.

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the affordable animals from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom!

@ameliasims

I’d like to live in the Jurassic World universe. Yes, the chances of being eaten by a T-Rex are higher, but since the LAST LIVING DINOSAURS are only going for $4M a pop, I assume houses only cost $12. #JurassicWorldFallenKingdom — Amelia Sims (@ameliasims) June 25, 2018

@nosieposie

In Jurassic World, if you can buy a dinosaur for the cost of one 60-second Super Bowl Ad, how much is a gallon of milk? — n o e _ _ e (@nosieposie) June 25, 2018

@DJ3LN

The most unrealistic part about Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom wasn’t any genetic splicing of dinosaurs but that at an auction a real life living alive dinosaur would only go for $10 million ???? Wtf??? There are dinosaur fossils that cost more than that — Grendel (@DJ3LN) June 24, 2018

@ladybird2049

the dinosaurs in Jurassic World 2 selling for like $10-20 million is so funny to me because it really feels like Trevorrow asked a 7 year old for the biggest number they could think of but even a 7 year old would know dinosaurs would cost more than that — Guy ? (@ladybird2049) June 24, 2018

@MaynMan1

I just saw #jurassicworld fallen kingdom. Incredible movie. However, it’s ridiculous that an Indoraptor, the most intelligent dinosaur and a product of cutting edge science cost a mere $28 Million for life. Basically, what Houston paid @JHarden13 for the 2018 season. — Maynard Maleon (@MaynMan1) June 23, 2018

@kds0718

Jurassic World!! So good! ?? The only unrealistic thing was the price of the dinosaurs. How were these guys buying dinos for less than the cost of a fighter jet??? ? #LifeFindsAWay #JurassicWorld — Karen Scarbrough (@kds0718) June 23, 2018

@Mhart

Jurassic World had people buying dinosaurs on the black market, and they sold cheap. As much as a 2 minute Super Bowl ad. — Mike Hart (@Mhart) June 25, 2018

@tanchaijing

Is it just me or were the dinosaurs in #JurassicWorld bidded at a really cheap and disrespectable rate? I was thinking starting bid at a minimum of 100mil? Like come on these are the last of their species — Tan Chai Jing (@tanchaijing) June 13, 2018

@BeccaWeddle

So the diamond necklace in Ocean 8 cost 150 million dollars but the dinosaurs in Jurassic World were only sold for 10 million smh — Becca (@BeccaWeddle) June 15, 2018

