Jurassic World Dominion Director Wants an R-Rated Movie in the Franchise

The Jurassic Park and Jurassic World film franchises have stuck firmly to PG-13 ratings over the years, ensuring that they could cast a wide audience net and get families into the theaters. The Jurassic World films have even tamed things down in recent years, showing less blood and violence than the original Jurassic Park films. What if the series moved in the opposite direction, though? What would an R-rated Jurassic movie look like?

Jurassic World Dominion director Colin Trevorrow recently spoke to Collider and was asked that very question. Could the franchise ever deliver a more mature, violent movie? It would likely need to be smaller in budget and scope, but Trevorrow certainly thinks it could work.

"It's hard to answer that question. I don't know. I do know that if we made A Quiet Place, if we made a hard R really scary version, potentially very contained, I know I'd want to see that movie," Trevorrow said. "If a parent took their kid to that movie and horrified them for life, I know that would be a problem. Look, I don't want to put any cuffs on whoever has a vision for this in the future. All I know is that people love dinosaurs, people love movies with dinosaurs in them, and I know people love the world that [Jurassic Park author] Michael Crichton created. The reason why there are dinosaurs and humans in the same place, that sci-fi idea, it's a brilliant idea. From there, I feel like someone else should come to us."

Jurassic World Dominion recently debuted its extended director's cut on the home release of the film. Trevorrow's "original" cut of the film is 14 minutes longer than the one shown in theaters, and the filmmaker believes it's the better version of the movie.

"It's something that, as a concept, I know can feel indulgent," Trevorrow told ComicBook.com. "And it can feel like 'Well, you know, they just couldn't let anything go.' This was a different scenario. We had finished film and we were in a scenario where we were asked to take out a good chunk of the movie, ultimately 14 minutes of the movie. So to have to go and try to figure out which of your darlings to kill, which can go. It really wasn't that I went back and did a director's cut, it's just that we have been honestly given a gift of being able to share the original film."

