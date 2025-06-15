Jurassic World to Stream Free the Day Rebirth Arrives in Theaters

It’s a great time to be a fan of the Jurassic Park franchise. All six of the previous films in the Jurassic Park/World franchise finally made their way to the same streaming service this month. Universal is re-releasing the 4K editions of those films in trilogy Steelbook sets. The seventh movie in the series, Jurassic World Rebirth, is hitting theaters in just a couple of weeks. As if all of that isn’t exciting enough, the most successful entry in the series is about to be available to watch for free.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tubi, the free ad-supported streaming service, recently announced its plans for the month of July. Dozens of new titles will be made available for free on July 1st, including the 2015 blockbuster Jurassic World.

The film that launched this new chapter of the Jurassic franchise will not only be available to stream for free, but it will be hitting Tubi’s free lineup just in time for the theatrical debut of Jurassic World Rebirth.

Play video

Gareth Edwards’ highly anticipated Jurassic World movie is being released on July 2nd, which means that screenings will begin around the country on July 1st. So fans will be able to watch Jurassic World for free, then head straight to the theater for the debut of Rebirth.

If you’re looking to binge through the entire franchise, all six Jurassic movies are currently streaming on Peacock. You can sign up for that service here.

Free Movies Coming Soon to Tubi

Jurassic World is one of dozens of new films hitting Tubi’s free lineup at the start of July. Other big new additions include Arrival, Jumanji, and Minority Report. You can check out the full list of the July 1st additions below!

12 Rounds

2 Guns

8 Mile

A Most Violent Year

A Time to Kill

Alice, Darling

Amadeus (Theatrical Cut)

American Honey

Anger Management (2003)

Arrival

Arthur and the Invisibles

Baby’s Day Out

Barbershop

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Baywatch (2017)

Beauty Shop

Because of Winn-Dixie

Belly

Belly 2: Millionaire Boyz Club

Blair Witch (2016)

Bones and All

Bringing Down the House Broken City

Cadillac Records

Clemency

Colombiana

Cuban Fury

Culture of Winning

Death Wish (2018)

Déjà Vu

Destroyer

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Don’t Tell a Soul

Dumb and Dumber

Escape Plan

Escape Plan 2: Hades

Escape Plan: The Extractors

Final Destination

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

Final Destination 5

Finding Felt

First Blood

Flashdance

Forrest Gump

Fried Green Tomatoes

Get Off My Lawn

Get On Up

Good Burger

Goon: The Last of the Enforcers

Hitman

Hitman: Agent 47

Hot Summer Nights

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

I, Robot

Jinn

Juice

Jumanji (1995)

Jumping the Broom

Jungle 2 Jungle

Jurassic World

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

Legends of the Fall

Major Dad

Minamata

Minority Report

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

No Strings Attached

Non-Stop

Obsessed (2009)

Outlaws

Pale Rider

Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension

Pet Sematary (2019)

Phenomenon

Planet 51

Pootie Tang

Pride and Glory

Pulp Fiction

Quarantine 2: Terminal

Rango

Redemption

Richie Rich

Riddick

Robocop (1987)

Robocop (2014)

Robocop 2

Robocop 3

Rye Lane

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Sicario: Day of the Soldado

Son of a Gun

Southside With You

Spotlight

Sweet Dreams

Terminator 2: Judgement Day

That Awkward Moment

The A-Team (2010)

The Benchwarmers

The Birdcage

The Cable Guy

The Captive

The Core

The Da Vinci Code

The Fate of the Furious

The Final Play

The Grey

The Hills Have Eyes

The Invisible Raptor

The Longest Yard

The Menu

The Nun (2018)

The Outsiders

The Running Man

The Secret Life of Pets 2

The Sorcerer and the White Snake

Thelma & Louise

Titanic

Top Five

Under the Silver Lake

Universal Soldier

War of the Worlds

When You Finish Saving the World

While We’re Young

Wrecked

Zola