Jurassic World to Stream Free the Day Rebirth Arrives in Theaters

It’s a great time to be a fan of the Jurassic Park franchise. All six of the previous films in the Jurassic Park/World franchise finally made their way to the same streaming service this month. Universal is re-releasing the 4K editions of those films in trilogy Steelbook sets. The seventh movie in the series, Jurassic World Rebirth, is hitting theaters in just a couple of weeks. As if all of that isn’t exciting enough, the most successful entry in the series is about to be available to watch for free.
Tubi, the free ad-supported streaming service, recently announced its plans for the month of July. Dozens of new titles will be made available for free on July 1st, including the 2015 blockbuster Jurassic World.
The film that launched this new chapter of the Jurassic franchise will not only be available to stream for free, but it will be hitting Tubi’s free lineup just in time for the theatrical debut of Jurassic World Rebirth.
Gareth Edwards’ highly anticipated Jurassic World movie is being released on July 2nd, which means that screenings will begin around the country on July 1st. So fans will be able to watch Jurassic World for free, then head straight to the theater for the debut of Rebirth.
If you’re looking to binge through the entire franchise, all six Jurassic movies are currently streaming on Peacock. You can sign up for that service here.
Free Movies Coming Soon to Tubi
Jurassic World is one of dozens of new films hitting Tubi’s free lineup at the start of July. Other big new additions include Arrival, Jumanji, and Minority Report. You can check out the full list of the July 1st additions below!
12 Rounds
2 Guns
8 Mile
A Most Violent Year
A Time to Kill
Alice, Darling
Amadeus (Theatrical Cut)
American Honey
Anger Management (2003)
Arrival
Arthur and the Invisibles
Baby’s Day Out
Barbershop
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
Baywatch (2017)
Beauty Shop
Because of Winn-Dixie
Belly
Belly 2: Millionaire Boyz Club
Blair Witch (2016)
Bones and All
Bringing Down the House Broken City
Cadillac Records
Clemency
Colombiana
Cuban Fury
Culture of Winning
Death Wish (2018)
Déjà Vu
Destroyer
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
Don’t Tell a Soul
Dumb and Dumber
Escape Plan
Escape Plan 2: Hades
Escape Plan: The Extractors
Final Destination
Final Destination 2
Final Destination 3
Final Destination 5
Finding Felt
First Blood
Flashdance
Forrest Gump
Fried Green Tomatoes
Get Off My Lawn
Get On Up
Good Burger
Goon: The Last of the Enforcers
Hitman
Hitman: Agent 47
Hot Summer Nights
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
I, Robot
Jinn
Juice
Jumanji (1995)
Jumping the Broom
Jungle 2 Jungle
Jurassic World
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
Legends of the Fall
Major Dad
Minamata
Minority Report
Miss Congeniality
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
No Strings Attached
Non-Stop
Obsessed (2009)
Outlaws
Pale Rider
Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension
Pet Sematary (2019)
Phenomenon
Planet 51
Pootie Tang
Pride and Glory
Pulp Fiction
Quarantine 2: Terminal
Rango
Redemption
Richie Rich
Riddick
Robocop (1987)
Robocop (2014)
Robocop 2
Robocop 3
Rye Lane
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Sicario: Day of the Soldado
Son of a Gun
Southside With You
Spotlight
Sweet Dreams
Terminator 2: Judgement Day
That Awkward Moment
The A-Team (2010)
The Benchwarmers
The Birdcage
The Cable Guy
The Captive
The Core
The Da Vinci Code
The Fate of the Furious
The Final Play
The Grey
The Hills Have Eyes
The Invisible Raptor
The Longest Yard
The Menu
The Nun (2018)
The Outsiders
The Running Man
The Secret Life of Pets 2
The Sorcerer and the White Snake
Thelma & Louise
Titanic
Top Five
Under the Silver Lake
Universal Soldier
War of the Worlds
When You Finish Saving the World
While We’re Young
Wrecked
Zola