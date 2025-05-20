Jurassic World Rebirth Tickets Go On Sale, but Not in IMAX

Hold onto your stubs. Tickets for Jurassic World Rebirth went on sale with the new trailer released on Tuesday morning, but fans booking advance tickets may have noticed that the film is being shown in RealD 3D, 4DX, ScreenX, and other large premium formats. Notably, none of the 1,738 IMAX screens worldwide will be playing the new Jurassic World, which is expected to be one of the biggest movies of the summer when it opens in theaters on July 2.

That’s a meteoric drop off from 2015’s Jurassic World, Universal’s Jurassic Park franchise-restarting blockbuster that stomped onto a record 800+ screens as IMAX’s biggest-ever worldwide release at the time.

When IMAX announced its 2025 slate, the exhibitor touted a record number of Filmed for IMAX titles. The Ryan Coogler-directed Sinners in April was the first of eight consecutive Filmed for IMAX releases, which continued with Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* (May 2) and Final Destination Bloodlines (May 16). Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning (May 23), How to Train Your Dragon (June 13), and F1 The Movie (June 27) will all have IMAX windows, followed by Superman (July 11) and The Fantastic Four: First Steps (July 25).

There is a finite number of IMAX screens, typically reserved for Filmed for IMAX titles and whichever movies commit to IMAX first. Unlike Universal’s own live-action How to Train Your Dragon — which will feature over 50 minutes of IMAX’s exclusive expanded aspect ratio when it flies onto PLF screens next month — Jurassic World Rebirth wasn’t Filmed for IMAX, and other films had committed to IMAX in advance. Jurassic World 4 was only surprise-announced in January 2024 (a year after Universal slated a live-action adaptation of Dreamworks Animation’s How to Train Your Dragon for 2025), with the studio setting the summer 2025 release date another month after that.

In 2023, the Tom Cruise-fronted Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, released just nine days apart, competed for IMAX screens that July. Paramount’s Mission: Impossible had access to 401 North American PLF screens for just one week, having to concede them to Universal’s Oppenheimer for a rare three-week run.

Variety reported at the time that M:I 7, which only moved onto the July 2023 date because of pandemic-related delays, entered a busy summer season where IMAX had already set a commitment to Nolan’s Oppenheimer (also Filmed for IMAX). That’s why Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, the other half of the blockbuster “Barbenheimer” phenomenon released opposite Oppenheimer on July 21, didn’t play in IMAX. (Warner Bros. later set a limited, one-week engagement for Barbie in IMAX that September.)

Whether Jurassic World Rebirth gets a re-release IMAX run later this year remains to be seen. The post-summer season IMAX slate includes Weapons (Aug. 8), The Conjuring: Last Rites (Sept. 5), Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle (Sept. 12), Him (Sept. 19), and One Battle After Another (Sept. 26).

Disney’s Tron: Ares (Oct. 10), the first Filmed for IMAX release since July’s Fantastic Four, will be followed by Mortal Kombat II (Oct. 24) and Predator: Badlands (Nov. 7). Universal’s Wicked: For Good and Disney’s Zootopia 2 are slated for November, with Disney’s Avatar: Fire and Ash (Dec. 19) set to dominate the pre-Christmas corridor.

Jurassic World Rebirth is directed by Gareth Edwards (Godzilla, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) from a script by David Koepp (Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park) based on characters created by Michael Crichton. Frank Marshall (the Jurassic World trilogy) and Patrick Crowley (Twisters) are the producers, with Steven Spielberg (Jurassic Park), Denis L. Stewart (Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull) and Jim Spencer (The Creator) executive producing.

Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali, Rupert Friend, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo star in Jurassic World Rebirth, which opens only in theaters July 2.