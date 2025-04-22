Jurassic Park and World Trilogy 4K Blu-rays Upgraded With Steelbook Sets

With Jurassic World Rebirth set to hit theaters on July 2nd, you might be in the mood for a rewatch of the previous films before the new era begins. If you’re into collecting 4K Blu-rays then we have a special treat for you because both the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World trilogies are about to be released in Limited Edition Steelbook sets with all six films in 4K Ultra HD / Digital with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and Atmos support.

Pre-orders for the Jurassic Park trilogy set are live here on Amazon now. You can also find the Jurassic World trilogy here on Amazon, both with a release date set for June 17th. Pre-orders might also launch here at Walmart in the coming days. Keep in mind that the whole Limited Edition thing with these Steelbook releases is no joke. When they sell out, they’re gone for good. Details on special features can be found below.

Jurassic Park Limited Edition 4K Blu-ray Steelbook Bonus Features – See on Amazon: The set includes Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, and Jurassic Park III.

Return to Jurassic Park: A six-part documentary series on the making of the trilogy

Archival featurettes

Behind-the-scenes footage

Deleted scenes

Theatrical trailers

Feature commentary

Jurassic World Limited Edition 4K Blu-ray Steelbook Bonus Features – See on Amazon: Includes Jurassic World, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and Jurassic World Dominion

In-depth featurettes

Interviews with the cast and crew

Behind-the-scenes footage

Deleted scenes

And more!

The official synopsis for Jurassic World Rebirth reads: “Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, theplanet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug thatwill bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind. Academy Award nominee Scarlett Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission tosecure genetic material from the world’s three most massive dinosaurs.

“When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on an island where they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that’s been hidden from the world for decades.”