Justice League, Wonder Woman, and Other DCEU Movies Staying on HBO Max After All

Earlier this month, it was widely reported the vast majority of live-action movies featuring characters from the halls of the DC Comics library would leave HBO Max at some point throughout the month of July. As it turns out, HBO Max has had a sudden change of heart. Instead, the service will be keeping the vast majority of the movies on the service through the end of the year. Confirmed to remain on the platform is Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, Wonder Woman, and Zack Snyder's Watchmen.

Movies that aren't part of the new deal include Batman, Batman Returns, Batman Forever, Batman & Robin, Catwoman, Jonah Hex, and The Losers. Just two weeks ago, an HBO Max spokesperson told us the service will "have a collection of DC films that will rotate on the platform. We have a new batch coming in July and then another batch coming in August."

It appears the move is a direct answer to the questions raised by fans in the past weeks. After all, one HBO Max exec confirmed Tuesday the service was at the behest of fans and the content they craved. That much is also apparent by the service's ordering of Zack Snyder's Justice League, a project that will end up costing the service somewhere north of $30 million.

According to HBO Max boss Tony Goncalves, the Snyder Cut shouldn't set a precedent for other fandoms chomping at a bit to get the "director's cuts" of their favorite projects made.

"Look, definitely not a precedent," the executive explained earlier this month. "And you’re right. There’s different types of fandoms. There’s the fandom you just described, and there’s other fandoms. My reference to the fandoms is the fact that we’re in a space where consumers are loud. Consumers guide, and we absolutely have to listen as industry. I had a boss that once said, 'Industry and consumers aren’t always aligned, but consumers do tend to win.' It’s a fine balance. And I think when it comes to video, when it comes to entertainment, when it comes to content, consumers have never had more choice, and they’ve never had more of a voice. But that doesn’t mean that we will go and invest our dollars in every single fandom that exists."

