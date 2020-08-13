Justice League: Mortal Star Would Return to the DCEU "In a Heartbeat"

✖

Before the official launch of the DC Extended Universe with Man of Steel in 2013 or even the birth of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in with Iron Man in 2008, filmmaker George Miller was developing his own take on DC Comics' most iconic heroes with Justice League: Mortal. Despite the excitement surrounding the project, the film ultimately fell apart for a number of reasons, denying audiences the opportunity to see Armie Hammer as Batman, Megan Gale as Wonder Woman, or Jay Baruchel as Maxwell Lord. Despite some of those involved in the project keeping their close call with superheroes in the rearview, Baruchel confirmed that he would gladly return to the DCEU if such an opportunity arose.

"That would be the coolest," Baruchel confirmed to ComicBook.com about the opportunity to return to the universe. "I have to confess that Justice League: Mortal looms pretty high in my memory and in my heart. Getting to play Maxwell Lord was a piece of it, but it was also getting to spend ... kind of apprentice, shadow time with George Miller, was really the coolest thing in the world. I'm a huge, huge nerd and a huge comic book nerd, specifically, so in a heartbeat, in an absolute heartbeat. I don't know if anyone wants to see the character that Miller and I were coming up with, it would have been a very polarizing performance I suspect."

Unlike the MCU, which adheres to the concept of a single universe, DC Comics films over the years rarely connect to one another and create a fractured mythology. The upcoming The Flash, however, is set to unite a number of a disparate corners of that cinematic universe by embracing elements from the comic event Flashpoint, which featured The Flash traveling to various universes to see different incarnations of famous heroes. While it may seem unlikely that Baruchel's Lord could return, reports emerged earlier this year that Michael Keaton would return to the franchise to reprise Batman, so it is hard to rule out such a project embracing elements of films that never ultimately happened.

In the meantime, fans can see Baruchel in the comic book adaptation of Random Acts of Violence, which he not only stars in but also co-wrote and directed.

In the film, “Todd Walkley (Jesse Williams) and his publisher Ezra (Baruchel) made their careers crafting a comic book based on a real-life serial killer called Slasherman. On a press tour to announce the launch of their final issue, they visit the town where Slasherman wreaked havoc twenty years earlier. Upon their arrival, a series of new murders unfold… murders that look eerily familiar to imagery in Todd’s Slasherman comics. Speculation and paranoia build regarding the identity of the mysterious killer.”

Random Acts of Violence hits streaming service Shudder on August 20th. Stay tuned for details on the future of the DCEU.

