Justice League: Ben Affleck Trends As Fans Celebrate Snyder Cut Announcement

Ben Affleck is trending on Twitter as Snyder Cut fans celebrate the announcement of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. The massive reveal happened earlier today and the movement can’t help but take a victory lap after their long fight to see the legendary cut released to the public. Fans are very stoked to see Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill possibly return to the roles after all these years of waiting. Well, people just can’t stop posting about their favorite Batman and how excited they are to see him return after all this time. Affleck said that he finally understood how dedicated fandoms could be when he became The Bat. Sometimes you have to inhabit the Batsuit to truly get it.

“I don’t think I even realized how iconic the character was until I took the job, and then that was a big story,” Affleck told GQ. “And it happened at the time when the internet was expanding into the movie business into kind of a different way... the fan sites and the relationships with the fans, and the studios, and the comic book creators and stuff was changing and evolving.”

Chairman of Warner Media Entertainment and Direct to Consumer, Roger Greenblatt said earlier today that he was thrilled to be bringing the fans what they wanted

Ben Affleck's Batman getting the send-off he deserves. Ray Fisher's Cyborg getting an actual character arc that he deserves. Henry Cavill's Superman getting the resurrection story he deserves. Zack Snyder getting the JUSTICE he deserves. Turn that sh*t up. pic.twitter.com/YpE3bU7R0D — meez (@lonny_aster) May 20, 2020

"Since I got here 14 months ago, the chant to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut has been a daily drumbeat in our offices and inboxes," Greenblatt explained. "At the end of the day, it really is all about them and we are beyond excited to be able to release Zack’s ultimate vision for this film in 2021. This could never have happened if it weren’t for the hard work and combined efforts of the teams at HBO Max and Warner Bros. Pictures."

"When Zack and Debbie shared the extraordinary vision of where Zack wanted to take Justice League, my team and our counterparts at Warner Bros. took it as a mission to solve the many issues that stood in the way," Kevin Reilly, Chief Content Officer at HBO Max, President, TNT, TBS and truTV continued. "Thanks to the partnership at Warner Bros. and the relentless pursuit of the entire WarnerMax team we are able to deliver this incredibly exciting moment for Zack, the fans, and HBO Max."

"Thanks to the efforts of a lot people, we’re excited to bring fans this highly anticipated version of Justice League," Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group beamed. "This feels like the right time to share Zack’s story, and HBO Max is the perfect platform for it. We’re glad the creative planets aligned, allowing us to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut."

