Justice League: Ben Affleck Trends As Fans Celebrate Snyder Cut Announcement
Ben Affleck is trending on Twitter as Snyder Cut fans celebrate the announcement of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. The massive reveal happened earlier today and the movement can’t help but take a victory lap after their long fight to see the legendary cut released to the public. Fans are very stoked to see Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill possibly return to the roles after all these years of waiting. Well, people just can’t stop posting about their favorite Batman and how excited they are to see him return after all this time. Affleck said that he finally understood how dedicated fandoms could be when he became The Bat. Sometimes you have to inhabit the Batsuit to truly get it.
“I don’t think I even realized how iconic the character was until I took the job, and then that was a big story,” Affleck told GQ. “And it happened at the time when the internet was expanding into the movie business into kind of a different way... the fan sites and the relationships with the fans, and the studios, and the comic book creators and stuff was changing and evolving.”
Chairman of Warner Media Entertainment and Direct to Consumer, Roger Greenblatt said earlier today that he was thrilled to be bringing the fans what they wanted
Ben Affleck's Batman getting the send-off he deserves. Ray Fisher's Cyborg getting an actual character arc that he deserves. Henry Cavill's Superman getting the resurrection story he deserves. Zack Snyder getting the JUSTICE he deserves. Turn that sh*t up. pic.twitter.com/YpE3bU7R0D— meez (@lonny_aster) May 20, 2020
"Since I got here 14 months ago, the chant to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut has been a daily drumbeat in our offices and inboxes," Greenblatt explained. "At the end of the day, it really is all about them and we are beyond excited to be able to release Zack’s ultimate vision for this film in 2021. This could never have happened if it weren’t for the hard work and combined efforts of the teams at HBO Max and Warner Bros. Pictures."
"When Zack and Debbie shared the extraordinary vision of where Zack wanted to take Justice League, my team and our counterparts at Warner Bros. took it as a mission to solve the many issues that stood in the way," Kevin Reilly, Chief Content Officer at HBO Max, President, TNT, TBS and truTV continued. "Thanks to the partnership at Warner Bros. and the relentless pursuit of the entire WarnerMax team we are able to deliver this incredibly exciting moment for Zack, the fans, and HBO Max."
"Thanks to the efforts of a lot people, we’re excited to bring fans this highly anticipated version of Justice League," Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group beamed. "This feels like the right time to share Zack’s story, and HBO Max is the perfect platform for it. We’re glad the creative planets aligned, allowing us to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut."
Are you psyched to see this Batman back? Let us know in the comments! Check out the best responses down below:
What a time to be alive
Feeling blessed knowing that we're going to see Ben Affleck as Batman again. pic.twitter.com/9Y5Oae9Kk0— Jay.. (@x_warinmymind) May 20, 2020
I laughed
robert pattinson when the gyms reopen and ben affleck is there taking up all the weights pic.twitter.com/LoWZYR8Er9— alex (@comicbookfilms) May 20, 2020
Let's go
Ben Affleck getting back into shape for Reshoots like #JusticeLeague #SnyderCut pic.twitter.com/mlx7NA5zFb— Charlie Schneider (@AwesomEmergency) May 20, 2020
2 BATS!
Now that we are finally getting the Snyder Cut & possibly Ben Affleck back in some capacity.
I think we should be fair to Robert Pattinson & Matt Reeves for their vision & see what they have to bring the table, of course judge the film but let's see it first.
Hey 2 Batman's 🤷— Movies That Maher w The Viking (@MovieBuff100) May 20, 2020
Still doesn't feel real
Ben Affleck as Batman in Zack Snyder's Justice League promotion for @hbomax pic.twitter.com/N1Vo6cclru— Best of Ben Affleck (@BestAffleck) May 20, 2020
Maybe so
And NOW you understand why Ben Affleck is looking lean and mean again.
He's back to finish ZSJL for Zack.
Of course he will be happy to help him finish his original vision too.#ReleaseTheSnyderCut— Ryan (@sickpuppy_93) May 20, 2020
It's on now
WE ARE FINALLY GONNA GET CLOSURE FOR BEN AFFLECK'S BATMAN, LET'S GOOOO pic.twitter.com/7pMarIfALb— 𝙏𝙝𝙤𝙢𝙖𝙨♡ (@RealmOfStarWars) May 20, 2020
Wow.
Just noticed Ben Affleck's test screen is on JL set.. #ReleaseTheAyerCut #ReleaseTheSnyderCutBook @nexuspong @DaveePena pic.twitter.com/8AY52INiat— HarveyHissey (@HarveyHissey) May 20, 2020
People are pumped
#releasethesyndercut Yes 😃😃😃— zengreenyoda (@zengreenyoda) May 21, 2020
Can’t wait to see Affleck again as the dark knight, Cavill as Kal-El, Gal as Diana, Ray as Vic Stone, Momoa as Arthur, Ezra as Barry, all directed by Zack Snyder. Epic action. Serious tone. Stakes. Consequence. Grand scale.
Justice league ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3O8bmclZba
Squad
Both Ben Affleck and Christopher Nolan are genuine friends Zack has made over the years in the DCEU. Their love for each other as filmmakers as well as people is a special part of the DC Universe pic.twitter.com/omQ6aDabaJ— Best of Zack (@bestofsnyder) May 18, 2020
Has it really been that long?
It's been 6 years since this glorious reveal of Ben Affleck's Batman in Batman v Superman 🦇 pic.twitter.com/JcKtAYyVzo— Battman 🦇 (@BatmanFiles) May 14, 2020
People have been ready
I want to see Affleck back in the Cowl, and Cavill back in the Cape - for #ZSJL and for future movies https://t.co/QBWES5ZXL6— Freeman (@Freeman_1972) May 21, 2020
The lap continues
I think the movement really started with Ben Affleck as a Justice League producer posting deathstroke video. I think that was the beginning of it the real rebel pic.twitter.com/4amPuUr0J0— celina kyle KE SPOILERS 🚬💄💋 (@celinakyle139) May 21, 2020
Wouldn't that be something?
Can you please do whatever you have to do to get a film with Ben Affleck #Batfleck Batman?!
Thanks bro.@BenAffleck #ReleaseTheSnyderCut— Drew H - #BorgLife (@drewxhoward) May 21, 2020
C H A O S
Who honestly knows. Ben Affleck is back into Superhero Shape. So Batfleck could return except it is likely Battinson is the future which I'm ok with just don't know how I feel about the chemistry because the original cast had a really good chemistry from what I can tell— Tyler S. (@TylerStroud2) May 21, 2020
