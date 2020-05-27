Darkseid Trends After Zack Snyder Confirms Villain for Justice League on HBO Max
Zack Snyder today offered a new look at Darkseid in his cut of Justice League. Warner Media announced last week that it let Zack Snyder finish his cut of Justice League for release onto HBO Max in 2021. Fans don't know much about the new cut will be like, but we do know that it will include Darkseid, as portrayed by Ray Porter. Snyder tweeted out an image of Darkseid in the film on the same day that HBO Max launched, along with an ominous message: "He's coming... to HBO Max." That image has sparked enough conversation that Darkseid is now trending on Twitter. Keep reading to see some of what folks are saying about it.
Since revealing his role in Justice League, Porter has explained how he was cast as the DC Universe villain. "Zack heard from somebody that I narrate audiobooks, and Zack really likes to hear his scripts," Porter said. "[There's] something more immediate and something more visceral when you hear the words spoken as opposed to just sitting and reading them on the page. So I helped him, essentially narrating the scripts and some of the rewrites and things like that. And Zack and I get along really well. He's an amazing guy, he and Deborah [Snyder, the director's wife and producer on Justice League] are both the kindest people ever. And then I got word that he wanted me to play Darkseid."
He's also said that he's down to return as Darkseid in a sequel, or pretty much anything else Zack Snyder wants him to do. "If Zack Snyder asked me to stand in a phone booth holding some embarrassing personal product and talk about it in a Shakespearean voice I would do it. I would work with Zack any damn time, any damn where."
Keep reading to see the buzz about Darkseid on social media.
Darkseid Is...
Darkseid is... https://t.co/5M7TXB1wyS— Alex (@Alex_Killswitch) May 27, 2020
New Gods, New Look
Hopefully Ava Duvernay’s NEW GODS (co-written by Tom King!) gives Darkseid this look if Snyder won’t 🥵 pic.twitter.com/J4C3sgVlk7— Gregory Paul Silber (@GregSilber) May 27, 2020
How Much Did They Cut?
This is fucking crazy, makes me think how much did they really cut? Like a whole ass darkseid was suppose to be in the movie ? https://t.co/Ms00LzArcd— Cliff Booth (@LexusTheArtist) May 27, 2020
Darseid Appreciation
Uxas/Darkseid appreciation post @Ray__Porter #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague pic.twitter.com/M76Tvmuo9B— Frank in the Fandom #HeHasYetToRise (@FranksFandoms) May 27, 2020
Trending!
Trending! #Darkseid #DCEU #DCComics #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague pic.twitter.com/NjlZ6DtwE9— Pavol Matula (@pavol_matula) May 27, 2020
Not Feeling It
I simply am NOT feeling that character design. I'll still watch when it comes out, but man…there is no need to over-design Darkseid. https://t.co/PhoL1fZn3E— Dave… (@yeah_its_dave) May 27, 2020
Fire
DARKSEID!! 🔥🔥 https://t.co/0iyjSo6Ivl— Kal-El (@KenyanPunk) May 27, 2020
The Power
You don’t know the power of the Darkseid. https://t.co/KBumXoTHhi— Mitchell Delgadillo (@starwingjedi) May 27, 2020
Most Important
In Zack Snyder’s Justice League,
We get to see Martian Manhunter, Green Lantern, and most importantly...
DARKSEID#ZackSnydersJusticeLeague #ReleaseTheSnyderCut pic.twitter.com/DJiJlTD0xG— Afram Malki (@AframMalki) May 27, 2020
Chills
THE CHILLS THIS GIVES ME. #DARKSEID pic.twitter.com/U40tbBsUtq— Jax ✨desert witch 🌙🦋 (@mrdarthdarcy) May 27, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.