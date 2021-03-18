Justice League Reveals The Fate Of Harley Quinn

✖

The Snyder Cut for Justice League has finally arrived on HBO Max and fans are already devouring the four-hour-long film that did not hit theaters in 2017, and it seems as if a new addition to the film isn't just Jared Leto's Joker but a big reveal regarding the fate of Harley Quinn. With Margot Robbie's Harleen Quinzel appearing in Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey within the DC Cinematic Universe and slated to return for the upcoming James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, this revelation may throw a few fans for a loop.

Warning. If you have yet to see Zack Snyder's Justice League, you may want to avoid the rest of this article as we'll be diving into some deep spoiler territory.

Jared Leto's involvement in Zack Snyder's film has been known for some time, with the director bringing back the Joker for a brief scene that gives us a look into a cursed future timeline that has been destroyed by Darkseid and his forces but has a ragtag group of heroes attempting to save the world. In this alternate future, Batman is attempting to lead Mera, Cyborg, Flash, and Deathstroke against the armies of Apokolips who have a brainwashed Superman at their beck and call but are shocked to find themselves approached by none other than the Joker.

(Photo: Warner Bros Entertainment)

Obviously, Bruce Wayne isn't exactly thrilled to see the Clown Prince of Crime is still among the land of the living, as the two trade verbal shots with one another before agreeing to a truce. During said war of words, Joker digs under Batman's skin by asking why Bruce would send a "boy wonder to do a man's job" clearly alluding to Robin's death. In response to this, the Dark Knight brings up the fate of Harley Quinn, with Batman noting that as she died in his arms, Bruce made a promise to "kill Joker slowly".

Though the details of Quinn's demise aren't revealed, it's clear that the Joker had murdered his on-again, off-again girlfriend, with Harley asking Bats for revenge. We might never actually see these events take place in the DCU, but based on the popularity of the Snyder Cut so far, this is definitely a situation where fans can "never say never".

What do you think of the fate of Harley Quinn revealed in Zack Snyder's Justice League? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the DCU.