Justice League: Release the Snyder Cut Community Claims Victory
After more than two years of campaigning, the #ReleasetheSnyderCut community can claim victory after Warner Media announced it'll bring Zack Snyder's cut of Justice League to HBO Max. “I want to thank HBO Max and Warner Brothers for this brave gesture of supporting artists and allowing their true visions to be realized. Also a special thank you to all of those involved in the SnyderCut movement for making this a reality,” said Snyder.
“Since I got here 14 months ago, the chant to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut has been a daily drumbeat in our offices and inboxes. Well, the fans have asked, and we are thrilled to finally deliver. At the end of the day, it really is all about them and we are beyond excited to be able to release Zack’s ultimate vision for this film in 2021. This could never have happened if it weren’t for the hard work and combined efforts of the teams at HBO Max and Warner Bros. Pictures,” said Robert Greenblatt, Chairman, Warner Media Entertainment and Direct-To-Consumer in a statement.
“When Zack and Debbie shared the extraordinary vision of where Zack wanted to take Justice League, my team and our counterparts at Warner Bros. took it as a mission to solve the many issues that stood in the way,” said Kevin Reilly, Chief Content Officer at HBO Max, President, TNT, TBS and truTV. “Thanks to the partnership at Warner Bros. and the relentless pursuit of the entire WarnerMax team we are able to deliver this incredibly exciting moment for Zack, the fans and HBO Max.”
“Thanks to the efforts of a lot people, we’re excited to bring fans this highly anticipated version of Justice League,” said Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group. “This feels like the right time to share Zack’s story, and HBO Max is the perfect platform for it. We’re glad the creative planets aligned, allowing us to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut.”
The #ReleasetheSnyderCut faithful are taking a victory lap around the internet. You can see some of heir reactions here:
Victory
#ReleaseTheSnyderCut ENJOY THIS MOMENT. YOU WON. Every single last one of you. EVERY ONE! WE DID THIS. pic.twitter.com/Qnb9QW9l1B— Manu (@ManUnited0710) May 20, 2020
We Did It
We did it! So thankful!— 𝕥𝕣𝕦𝕥𝕙𝕝𝕠𝕧𝕖𝕗𝕒𝕚𝕥𝕙 🌹📚📽 (@truthlovefaith) May 20, 2020
#ReleaseTheSnyderCut
2021 pic.twitter.com/fWcusXnHKI
Journey of a Liftime
This has been the journey of a lifetime. Thank you to everyone who helped us win this fight. ❤️ #ReleaseTheSnyderCut pic.twitter.com/Cp517O3UjR— Ben W (@B_Dub3) May 20, 2020
It's Real
THIS IS NOT AN EDIT, THIS IS FUCKING REAL #RELEASETHESNYDERCUT pic.twitter.com/3PLwKCyMQN— Fran⚡ 🇪🇸 (@Dailter_Fran) May 20, 2020
Almost Home
Be proud of all yourselves. We're almost home in the Sun #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague #ReleaseTheSnyderCut @hbomax pic.twitter.com/SJYbbHbzvk— Tim Tapp (@MagiqueDingaka) May 20, 2020
Winning
WE WON:https://t.co/EddHLBBrpr#releasethesnydercut pic.twitter.com/pJ9Q7dKfGe— Greg Miller (@GameOverGreggy) May 20, 2020
Break the Internet
It’s officially announced. Zack just showed us this. Time to brake the internet! #ReleaseTheSnyderCut pic.twitter.com/JeG3MUUkZ3— Unity (@Unity_514) May 20, 2020
Let's Go
Lets go baby! #RELEASETHESNYDERCUT #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague @hbomax @WarnerMedia https://t.co/r29C6Fg0b8— Amunra (@Amunra19820886) May 20, 2020
Let's Go
HOOLY SH*T YOU GUYS ROCK!!— Tony #ReleaseTheSnyderCut (@Rebel_V_) May 20, 2020
Thank you so much for making it happen and believing in @ZackSnyder
And please bring him back for more DC movies🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻#ReleaseTheSnyderCut #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague https://t.co/mdmS507C2F
Thank You
Thank you !!! @hbomax #RELEASETHESNYDERCUT #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague https://t.co/vORFHTPnvr— Amunra (@Amunra19820886) May 20, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.