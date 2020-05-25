Zack Snyder's Justice League: Does Darkseid's Role Change Plans for The New Gods Movie?

✖

By the time The New Gods was pushed into development, Warner Brothers appeared to be content with moving on from Joss Whedon's Justice League by developing a whole new slate of movies that featured characters from other corners of the DC Comics mythos. That means that at the time, Darkseid was a character that had yet to be introduced to live-action. An integral part of the Fourth World and mythos behind the New Gods, Darkseid will now be appearing in live-action thanks to Warner's decision to release Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max sometime next year. Now, Darkseid will be introduced to the masses in live-action while The New Gods goes even further into development. So, what does that mean for Ava DuVernay's The New Gods?

At the moment, it appears Darkseid's return via the Snyder Cut will mean little. Ray Porter, the actor behind the character in Snyder's take on Justice League, revealed days ago he has yet to be asked to be in DuVernay's flick.

"No, I have not," the actor said on a recent podcast stop. "I know a lot of people on Twitter have been making noise about it and I’m really grateful, and I love that, and obviously I’d love to hear from Ava about New Gods, but I also respect that Ava’s got a vision for this project. And if I’m not a part of that vision, that’s just the way it is, and that’s okay. My hope is that it’s something the fans are going to love as well. But I haven’t heard from Ava yet."

The bigger question here would be what could happen should Zack Snyder's Justice League become a breakout hit. If the masses turn out in support of the director's cut, there's always the chance a fire could be lit under the seat of the right studio executives. Should that be the case, one might think it would reasonable for the studio to reassess its thoughts on what they once called the DC Extended Universe.

To date, Ben Affleck has parted his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman as Matt Reeves has started developing his own trilogy on the character. Other characters, however, like Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) and Aquaman (Jason Momoa) remain in play should the outfit try taking on the Marvel Cinematic Universe machine once more and relaunch the DCEU properly, either with or without Porter's Darkseid.

The theatrical version of Justice League is now available wherever movies are sold while Zack Snyder's Justice League will get a release on HBO Max sometime next year.

