Justice League: Jason Momoa Shares Spoiler-Filled Picture From Snyder Cut

Last week, Aquaman star Jason Momoa revealed he’d seen Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League. Now, the actor has taken to Instagram to share a still from the unreleased version of the movie, a picture showing his character stab Steppenwolf (Ciarián Hinds) right through the chest. Gal Gadot‘s Wonder Woman looks on from the background as a large portal looms large in the background.

Shortly after Momoa uploaded the picture to his Instagram, Snyder himself took to his Vero account to add another shot, seemingly confirm it was Wonder Woman who ended up killing Steppenwolf in his version of the film. In Snyder’s picture, Wonder Woman can be seen leaping through the air, before presumably lopping off Steppenwolf’s head, or mortally wounding him in another fashion.

In the theatrical and home media release of Justice League, Steppenwolf makes it through the movie alive. Instead of getting killed by any one member of the Justice League, the group manages to instill fear in the Apokolips general. This causes the Parademons he rules to attack him before they’re all sucked up by a boom tube and seemingly transported back to Apokolips.

When Momoa revealed he had seen the Snyder Cut in its entirety, he revealed he though it’s something the public should see. “I think the public needs to see it. I’m obviously indebted to Warner and DC and I don’t know how they feel about it, but as a fan, I’m very, very happy I got to see it,” Momoa told MTV News.

