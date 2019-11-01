Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Says He’s Seen Justice League Snyder Cut

As Zack Snyder fans continue their years-long campaign for the release of the Justice League Snyder Cut, Aquaman star Jason Momoa has revealed he’s seen the fabled director’s cut. In a new interview with MTV News’ Josh Horowitz, Momoa expresses his gratitude for the filmmaker and his take on the DC Comics team-up film. That’s when he let it slip he’s seen the Snyder Cut, instantly filling Snyderians with glee.

“I have seen it. I’ve seen the Snyder Cut,” Momoa reveals. When Horowitz responds with a line of questions asking how something like that was possible without special effects completely done, Momoa responded by asking the host if he didn’t think Snyder was capable of finishing it up. Before long, Momoa caught himself and eventually cut his response short.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Oh, you don’t think Zack couldn’t finish…?” the actor asked. “I think the public needs to see it. I’m obviously indebted to Warner and DC and I don’t know how they feel about it, but as a fan, I’m very, very happy I got to see it.”

Earlier this fall, Momoa shared an Instagram post thanking Snyder for making him Aquaman, a post in which he also let it slip he may have seen the director’s take on Justice League. Snyder himself previously revealed earlier this year studio executives weren’t too fond of the dark direction he and co-writer Chris Terrio were taking things for with Justice League.

“The original Justice League that Chris [Terrio] and I wrote, we didn’t even shoot… The actual idea, the hard, hard idea, the scary idea, we never filmed because the studio was like ‘That’s crazy,’” Snyder said, pointing out the reaction to Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

“It’s a long story,” Snyder added. “The truth is that, the Knightmare sequence in this movie was always my idea that all of that would eventually be explained … and that we would end up in the distant future, where Darkseid has taken over Earth and where Superman has succumbed to the Anti-Life [Equation] … There were a few members of the Justice League that had survived in that world, that they were fighting. Batman broke a pact with Cyborg because something happened… They were working on an equation to jump Flash back to tell Bruce…”

Joker is now in theaters. Upcoming DC Movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

What do you hope to see in Aquaman 2? Share your thoughts in the comments below!