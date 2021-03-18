Zack Snyder Teases Batman and Deathstroke Team-Up In Justice League

✖

Zack Snyder teased that Batman and Deathstroke team-up in Justice League. It’s no secret that a lot of elements from the theatrical release are getting tweaks in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. This time, Batman and Deathstroke are teaming up to take on the common threat of Darkseid in the upcoming release. As opposed to Slade Wilson being recruited for the villain team to counter the Justice League at the end of Joss Whedon’s cut, Bruce Wayne will try to work together with the supervillain to find a solution. Fans will be happy to hear that they’re getting more Joe Manganiello soon. The news comes from IGN’s Fan Fest where they talked to the director about some of the changes coming to the project on HBO Max. This entire spectacle is predicated on the final product being a departure from what came before, and it sounds like there will be even more deviations from the norm.

“Joe's character in this movie when we find him, clearly he and Batman have struck some sort of a deal and they have a bit of a partnership,” Snyder said during a panel. “There's a bigger enemy, I guess.”

When asked about the differences between this approach and the post-credits inclusion, the filmmaker said, “I think that's the big difference. They're not locked in mortal combat. They're actually working together to try to figure out how to make this world work.”

In some other comments about The Dark Knight during the event, Snyder explained that Batman is in a really tough spot after Superman’s death in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice.

"The death of Superman really shakes him out of that [dark place] and puts him on this really cathartic path to form the Justice League and do his part,” the director observed. "If you think about it, the Justice League is made up entirely of almost god-like characters with these god-like powers, and [Batman is] just a guy. Yes, he is the world's greatest detective and he is this incredible force as far as humanity goes, but in the end, he is just a guy. It's like his job of bringing [the Justice League] together, it was also one of the most important jobs because there would be no Justice League without Bruce."

