Snyder Cut: Justice League Crew Reassembling to Finish Effects

Regardless of how unlikely it may have seemed, Zack Snyder's Justice League, infamously known as the Snyder Cut, is actually getting released. Zack and Deborah Snyder, with some help from Henry Cavill and a few DC fans, announced on Wednesday that Zack Snyder's Justice League is officially being released on the HBO Max streaming service in 2021. The reason it's going to be taking so long is that Snyder is getting his post-production team back together to complete work on the project, so that it will be a fully-realized version of his film and not unfinished footage.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Snyder's team will be working together on the next several months to complete visual effects on his Justice League footage, edit everything together, add a full score, and every other aspect of post-production that a film usually endures. Warner Bros. is going to be spending somewhere north of $20 million to complete Snyder's Justice League, assuring that the director's vision is fully brought to life. This may also include bringing back actors to record dialogue.

What this also means is that Snyder's Justice League will be something completely different from the version that arrived in theaters in 2017. Snyder's full story will be told over an incredibly long runtime, which will end up being a four hour feature film or a six-part TV series.

"It will be an entirely new thing, and, especially talking to those who have seen the released movie, a new experience apart from that movie," Snyder said. He added that the version of Justice League that was released in theaters, which he still hasn't seen, only included about one-fourth of the footage that he shot.

So, long story short, there is quite a lot of story still to tell with Snyder's Justice League, and the post-production team will be hard at work trying to get it all done. Fortunately, the new HBO Max streaming service has given the project the perfect platform.

“When Zack and Debbie shared the extraordinary vision of where Zack wanted to take Justice League, my team and our counterparts at Warner Bros. took it as a mission to solve the many issues that stood in the way,” said Kevin Reilly, Chief Content Officer at HBO Max, President, TNT, TBS and truTV. “Thanks to the partnership at Warner Bros. and the relentless pursuit of the entire WarnerMax team we are able to deliver this incredibly exciting moment for Zack, the fans and HBO Max.”

