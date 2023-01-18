Rebel Moon: Netflix Releases First Footage From Zack Snyder Sci-Fi Epic

Netflix has released a new teaser for their 2023 original films, including a brief glimpse at Zack Snyder's upcoming, Star Wars-inspired film Rebel Moon, which is expected to drop on the streaming platform in December. Along with a brief, action-packed look at Rebel Moon, Netflix also revealed a December 22 release date for the film, which stars Sofia Boutella, Ray Fisher, Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Jena Malone, AnthonyHopkins, Ed Skrein, and more.

Not just inspired by George Lucas's universe, Rebel Moon initially began development as a "more mature" pitch for the Star Wars universe -- but one that fell by the wayside when Disney acquired Lucasfilm in 2012.

"This is me growing up as an Akira Kurosawa fan, a Star Wars fan," Snyder said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter when the film was announced. "It's my love of sci-fi and a giant adventure. My hope is that this also becomes a massive IP and a universe that can be built out."

Here’s your first look at the biggest Netflix original films premiering in 2023! #NetflixSaveTheDates pic.twitter.com/kiRTNIzJbZ — Netflix (@netflix) January 18, 2023

Rebel Moon is set in a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy that finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius. They dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them take a stand the Tyrant.

It's easy to see this as an extension of the Army of the Dead concept, where Snyder took something he was interested in and, rather than trying to get the rights to do something in-universe, decided to made the Zack Snyder version instead.

Eric Newman, who produced Snyder's take on Dawn of the Dead in 2004, will produce this film, too. Ironically, Snyder's Dawn of the Dead was written by James Gunn, whose Guardians of the Galaxy generated dozens of think-pieces linking him to, and eventually asking him about, new Star Wars that might be in his future. For Gunn, the idea didn't hold any appeal, as he said he would rather create stories from the ground up...which is kind of what Snyder is now doing.