Netflix: Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon Reveals First Look Photos

Rebel Moon has some first look photos from Zack Snyder's massive space epic. Vanity Fair shared some wild new shots from the Netflix project. In the piece, both Snyder and the outlet point out that he had a pitch for Star Wars a long time ago. Well, it seems like Rebel Moon is the attempt to bring that vision to the screen after all these years. Snyder has insisted on a lot of practical effects in this project. There are real canyons and conspicuously planted crops for the farmers in the story to tend. Every expense had been paid to lend the proceedings a feeling of fidelity that audiences have responded well to in the past. It feels they're in for a visual treat.

"I'm a glutton for punishment. I don't know why I always make an ensemble movie. I can't wait to not do that. But in the meantime, of course…I love it," Snyder told the outlet. "This movie was me going, 'Of course it's a space opera, but let's not lens it that way. Let's lens it in a more intimate way, so that the sci-fi elements feel more grounded.' We're not always saying, 'Look at how big our spaceships are or how weird our planets look!' That happens, but it happens as an organic part of the world you're in. You're there, and so the things you see on that journey are not forced upon you or spoon-fed to you."

Nah, nah, nah fam.



This is literally INSNAE. #RebelMoon pic.twitter.com/Rw2PWGBGOl — The Reel RapNerd: Dir. of FOR YOUR OWN SAFETY (@TheReelRapNerd) June 6, 2023

Are you excited for Rebel Moon? Let us know in the comments down below!