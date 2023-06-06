Netflix: Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon Reveals First Look Photos
Rebel Moon has some first look photos from Zack Snyder's massive space epic. Vanity Fair shared some wild new shots from the Netflix project. In the piece, both Snyder and the outlet point out that he had a pitch for Star Wars a long time ago. Well, it seems like Rebel Moon is the attempt to bring that vision to the screen after all these years. Snyder has insisted on a lot of practical effects in this project. There are real canyons and conspicuously planted crops for the farmers in the story to tend. Every expense had been paid to lend the proceedings a feeling of fidelity that audiences have responded well to in the past. It feels they're in for a visual treat.
"I'm a glutton for punishment. I don't know why I always make an ensemble movie. I can't wait to not do that. But in the meantime, of course…I love it," Snyder told the outlet. "This movie was me going, 'Of course it's a space opera, but let's not lens it that way. Let's lens it in a more intimate way, so that the sci-fi elements feel more grounded.' We're not always saying, 'Look at how big our spaceships are or how weird our planets look!' That happens, but it happens as an organic part of the world you're in. You're there, and so the things you see on that journey are not forced upon you or spoon-fed to you."
Nah, nah, nah fam.— The Reel RapNerd: Dir. of FOR YOUR OWN SAFETY (@TheReelRapNerd) June 6, 2023
This is literally INSNAE. #RebelMoon pic.twitter.com/Rw2PWGBGOl
charlie hunnam will it be shirtless in rebel moon? pic.twitter.com/gXgoyspx1U— 🗡🗡 (@femmevillain) June 6, 2023
Sofia Boutella’s Kora, a fugitive warrior in hiding, harvests the grain that sustains the small moon she has come to call home.(CLAY ENOS/NETFLIX) pic.twitter.com/YTj04CzWxn— Snyder Netflix Updates ⚒️ rebel moon era (@SnyderNetflix) June 6, 2023
new stills of bae doona in zack snyder’s ‘rebel moon’ releasing on december 22 on netflix pic.twitter.com/sBe1l92b66— anna (@baesdoona) June 6, 2023
RAY FISHER IN REBEL MOON!!! pic.twitter.com/STCsecZ6vK— Kaden (@KadenChevatewa) June 6, 2023
“The Scribes are quasi-religious figures who have the power to imprint memories in the mind of humans used as living history books.”#RebelMoon pic.twitter.com/kuqYgIe2nw— Teej (@UsUnitedJustice) June 6, 2023
#RebelMoon Lineup:
Nemesis (Doona Bae), Bloodaxe (Ray Fisher), Tarak (Staz Nair), Gunnar (Michiel Huisman), Kora (Sofia Boutella), Kai (Charlie Hunnam) and Milius (E. Duffy), and General Titus (Djimon Hounsou.) pic.twitter.com/yhsjHs15vx— Rebel Moon Updates (@RebelMoonUpdate) June 6, 2023
Great seeing Zack Snyder world building under his terms #RebelMoon pic.twitter.com/eHKoR411wz— Alex Lobo needs ☕️ 🇨🇺 ⚡️ (@GeekLawGrad) June 6, 2023
These look amazing #RebelMoon pic.twitter.com/4euuKUYXRP— Rhea (@4eyedRaven) June 6, 2023